First Ascent Asset Management, LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, iShares Core S

Investment company First Ascent Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Ascent Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, First Ascent Asset Management, LLC owns 19 stocks with a total value of $259 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: IUSB, VOO, SPDW, MUB, VTEB, BNDX, IAGG, SPEM, GSLC, GSIE, VXF, ITOT, GEM, IXUS, VT, AOA, AOR,

IUSB, VOO, SPDW, MUB, VTEB, BNDX, IAGG, SPEM, GSLC, GSIE, VXF, ITOT, GEM, IXUS, VT, AOA, AOR, Reduced Positions: VTI, VXUS,

VTI, VXUS, Sold Out: BSV, SGOL, IVV,

For the details of First Ascent Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+ascent+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 104,290 shares, 14.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.18% iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 674,444 shares, 13.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.04% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 165,818 shares, 13.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 349,402 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 554,614 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.26%

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.04%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 674,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.26%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 554,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.60%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 238,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 26.22%. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $56.18, with an estimated average price of $55.41. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 176,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 20.43%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $34.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 109,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $17.23.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98.