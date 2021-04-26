>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, iShares Core S

April 26, 2021 | About: IUSB +0% SPDW +1.04% BNDX -0.1% IAGG -0.09% GSIE +0.91% BSV -0.01% SGOL -0.41% IVV +1.05%

Investment company First Ascent Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Ascent Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, First Ascent Asset Management, LLC owns 19 stocks with a total value of $259 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Ascent Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+ascent+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Ascent Asset Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 104,290 shares, 14.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.18%
  2. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 674,444 shares, 13.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.04%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 165,818 shares, 13.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
  4. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 349,402 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 554,614 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.26%
Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.04%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 674,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.26%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 554,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.60%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 238,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 26.22%. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $56.18, with an estimated average price of $55.41. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 176,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 20.43%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $34.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 109,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38.

Sold Out: Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $17.23.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of First Ascent Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. First Ascent Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. First Ascent Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Ascent Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Ascent Asset Management, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)