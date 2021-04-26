First Ascent Asset Management, LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, iShares Core S

Investment company First Ascent Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Ascent Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, First Ascent Asset Management, LLC owns 19 stocks with a total value of $259 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: IUSB, VOO, SPDW, MUB, VTEB, BNDX, IAGG, SPEM, GSLC, GSIE, VXF, ITOT, GEM, IXUS, VT, AOA, AOR,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, VXUS,
- Sold Out: BSV, SGOL, IVV,
For the details of First Ascent Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+ascent+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of First Ascent Asset Management, LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 104,290 shares, 14.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.18%
- iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 674,444 shares, 13.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.04%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 165,818 shares, 13.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 349,402 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 554,614 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.26%
First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.04%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 674,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.26%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 554,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.60%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 238,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)
First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 26.22%. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $56.18, with an estimated average price of $55.41. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 176,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)
First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 20.43%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $34.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 109,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
First Ascent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38.Sold Out: Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)
First Ascent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $17.23.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
First Ascent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98.
Here is the complete portfolio of First Ascent Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. First Ascent Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. First Ascent Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Ascent Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Ascent Asset Management, LLC keeps buying