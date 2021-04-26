Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, 3M Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Magna International Inc, TELUS Corp, Biogen Inc

Investment company Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, 3M Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, Electronic Arts Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Magna International Inc, TELUS Corp, Biogen Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Prudential Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwest Bancshares, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. owns 222 stocks with a total value of $409 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EA, BAH, VRTX, MUB, LSTR, TOT, ADI, TMUS, VOD, USB, STX, SPGI, COP, SYY, AIZ, MPC, MC, IWS, AXP, XLU,

EA, BAH, VRTX, MUB, LSTR, TOT, ADI, TMUS, VOD, USB, STX, SPGI, COP, SYY, AIZ, MPC, MC, IWS, AXP, XLU, Added Positions: VCSH, MMM, LMT, PFF, AAPL, MRK, MSFT, PEP, DG, AMZN, PG, WMT, KO, BMY, PM, IBM, GOOG, HD, CHKP, V, CTSH, XLE, PPL, GOOGL, AMGN, UNH, PFE, GIS, ABBV, WU, CVS, VNQ, MDLZ, TSLA, TJX, TXN, FB, T, CSCO, ALL, FISV, CMCSA, DHR, NEE, FCN, SYK, SO, ADP, QCOM, LIN, WM, PYPL, DOW, PNC, NFLX, NVDA, C, ADBE, JNJ, MDT, MCD, AZO, CSX, ABT, OTIS, QQQ, KMB, AVGO, COST, SSD, NOC, INTC, MU, CVX, BAC, GS, HON, MTCH, IWF, JPST, AEP, MET, KLAC,

VCSH, MMM, LMT, PFF, AAPL, MRK, MSFT, PEP, DG, AMZN, PG, WMT, KO, BMY, PM, IBM, GOOG, HD, CHKP, V, CTSH, XLE, PPL, GOOGL, AMGN, UNH, PFE, GIS, ABBV, WU, CVS, VNQ, MDLZ, TSLA, TJX, TXN, FB, T, CSCO, ALL, FISV, CMCSA, DHR, NEE, FCN, SYK, SO, ADP, QCOM, LIN, WM, PYPL, DOW, PNC, NFLX, NVDA, C, ADBE, JNJ, MDT, MCD, AZO, CSX, ABT, OTIS, QQQ, KMB, AVGO, COST, SSD, NOC, INTC, MU, CVX, BAC, GS, HON, MTCH, IWF, JPST, AEP, MET, KLAC, Reduced Positions: MGA, TU, RTX, PRU, AGG, TFI, TOTL, BSJL, ORCL, JNK, OMC, JPM, SPY, LYB, SLY, MDY, RWR, DIS, AMP, LRCX, RLY, IEMG, TSM, IAU, CMI, IVV, TSCO, LUV, XLK, SPLV, IEFA, ATHM, HDV, DFS, CB, CE, IVW, DES, ABC, VZ, VEA, VBK, XOM, TGT, NWBI, TRV, ITOT, VOT, VWO, XLC, PRF, XLI, XLV, XLY, CARR, UPS, TROW, RDS.A, LLY, PGR, EXC, DD, NSC, NDSN, LOW, HSY, VTI, IP, DE, XLF, AZN, AJG, MO, AFL, DUK, ETN, GE, EFV, KR, NUE, PH, WRK, DVY,

MGA, TU, RTX, PRU, AGG, TFI, TOTL, BSJL, ORCL, JNK, OMC, JPM, SPY, LYB, SLY, MDY, RWR, DIS, AMP, LRCX, RLY, IEMG, TSM, IAU, CMI, IVV, TSCO, LUV, XLK, SPLV, IEFA, ATHM, HDV, DFS, CB, CE, IVW, DES, ABC, VZ, VEA, VBK, XOM, TGT, NWBI, TRV, ITOT, VOT, VWO, XLC, PRF, XLI, XLV, XLY, CARR, UPS, TROW, RDS.A, LLY, PGR, EXC, DD, NSC, NDSN, LOW, HSY, VTI, IP, DE, XLF, AZN, AJG, MO, AFL, DUK, ETN, GE, EFV, KR, NUE, PH, WRK, DVY, Sold Out: BIIB, POOL, DJP, LQD, SAP, GLD, FDS, F,

For the details of Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northwest+bancshares%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 293,868 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.56% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 40,228 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,394 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.44% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 84,935 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.88% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 24,181 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11%

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $143.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 28,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $217.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 17,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $83.91. The stock is now traded at around $83.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 46,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $117.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in Landstar System Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.09 and $169.21, with an estimated average price of $155.38. The stock is now traded at around $171.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in Total SE. The purchase prices were between $42.03 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.54. The stock is now traded at around $44.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.56%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 293,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. added to a holding in 3M Co by 1080.54%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $202.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 23,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 482.08%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $377.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 12,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 31.27%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 83,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 95.22%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3340.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.23%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2315.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in Pool Corp. The sale prices were between $314.43 and $390.99, with an estimated average price of $348.13.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -. The sale prices were between $22.09 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $23.54.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $121.09 and $134.88, with an estimated average price of $126.82.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.