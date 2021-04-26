>
Articles 

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC Buys Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, The Mosaic Co, Airbnb Inc, Sells Phillips 66, Chase Corp, Comcast Corp

April 26, 2021 | About: MOS +2.69% MU +1.56% DIS +0.14% SQ +0.54% CHWY +1.24% PLTR +2.41% MIC +0.75% ABNB +2.07% ABT -0.15% ITB +1.58% BGI +27.55% ICLN +1.85%

Investment company Centerpoint Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, The Mosaic Co, Airbnb Inc, Micron Technology Inc, The Walt Disney Co, sells Phillips 66, Chase Corp, Comcast Corp, Cheniere Energy Inc, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centerpoint Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Centerpoint Advisors, LLC owns 271 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Centerpoint Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/centerpoint+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Centerpoint Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 64,469 shares, 15.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 77,350 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 133,005 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.13%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 95,569 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%
  5. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 157,344 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
New Purchase: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $33.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 20,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $174.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $123.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $72.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Birks Group Inc (BGI)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Birks Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.84 and $4.53, with an estimated average price of $2.42. The stock is now traded at around $2.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $24.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 3912.50%. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $33.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 202.00%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $86.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 68.62%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $183.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 93.46%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $246.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chewy Inc by 42.55%. The purchase prices were between $76.33 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $80.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 93.56%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $58.91 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $68.36.

Sold Out: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $242.75 and $290.19, with an estimated average price of $271.62.

Sold Out: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65.

Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Centerpoint Advisors, LLC.

1. Centerpoint Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Centerpoint Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Centerpoint Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Centerpoint Advisors, LLC keeps buying

