United Bank Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Church & Dwight Co Inc, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, CyrusOne Inc

Investment company United Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Church & Dwight Co Inc, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, ARK Innovation ETF, Target Corp, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, CyrusOne Inc, Synovus Financial Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Bank . As of 2021Q1, United Bank owns 174 stocks with a total value of $728 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHP, CHD, WFG, ARKK, TGT, NFLX, WBA, TSLA, PSX, AFL, CDW, WFC, SBUX, AXP, MPC, MVBF, HRI, GPC, FDX, DEO, CMI,

SCHP, CHD, WFG, ARKK, TGT, NFLX, WBA, TSLA, PSX, AFL, CDW, WFC, SBUX, AXP, MPC, MVBF, HRI, GPC, FDX, DEO, CMI, Added Positions: MRK, D, CLX, PG, JNJ, WM, MCD, HRL, AMGN, CSCO, HD, ITW, INTC, CMCSA, INTU, LMT, SPY, NEE, ACN, AMZN, VZ, UPS, ADP, PEP, MCHP, BRK.B, CVS, ORCL, TRV, WMT, CARR, IBM,

MRK, D, CLX, PG, JNJ, WM, MCD, HRL, AMGN, CSCO, HD, ITW, INTC, CMCSA, INTU, LMT, SPY, NEE, ACN, AMZN, VZ, UPS, ADP, PEP, MCHP, BRK.B, CVS, ORCL, TRV, WMT, CARR, IBM, Reduced Positions: IEF, IJR, UBSI, CONE, ABC, IJH, GLW, AAPL, EMR, ABT, DON, VUG, IEFA, BMY, IRM, KO, JPM, VTV, IVW, T, DUK, GOOG, MMM, VTI, MA, NSC, PFE, TXN, ZBH, LQD, ADBE, GOOGL, AEP, AR, BAC, CTVA, EEM, HON, XOM, BX, IWR, ALL, V, VB, FB, KMB, DOW, CRM, PFBI, PM, DE, PNC, OTIS,

IEF, IJR, UBSI, CONE, ABC, IJH, GLW, AAPL, EMR, ABT, DON, VUG, IEFA, BMY, IRM, KO, JPM, VTV, IVW, T, DUK, GOOG, MMM, VTI, MA, NSC, PFE, TXN, ZBH, LQD, ADBE, GOOGL, AEP, AR, BAC, CTVA, EEM, HON, XOM, BX, IWR, ALL, V, VB, FB, KMB, DOW, CRM, PFBI, PM, DE, PNC, OTIS, Sold Out: IEI, SNV, SHV, OSB, CHCO, LDOS, RDS.A, SDY, DVYE, QUAL, VTRS, LIN,

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 608,596 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.59% Hubbell Inc (HUBB) - 264,916 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. United Bankshares Inc (UBSI) - 842,603 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.63% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 261,870 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 128,765 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%

United Bank initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 420,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Bank initiated holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 111,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Bank initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Bank initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $123.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Bank initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $206.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,269 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Bank initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $505.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Bank added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 79.45%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $377.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Bank added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 22.35%. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $228.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Bank added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 20.72%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Bank added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 38.37%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $76.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Bank added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 23.63%. The purchase prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $156.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Bank sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39.

United Bank sold out a holding in Synovus Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $32.15 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $41.88.

United Bank sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52.

United Bank sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.46.

United Bank sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16.

United Bank sold out a holding in City Holding Co. The sale prices were between $69.05 and $87.41, with an estimated average price of $76.08.