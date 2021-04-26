Nationwide Fund Advisors Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

King Of Prussia, PA, based Investment company Nationwide Fund Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nationwide Fund Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Nationwide Fund Advisors owns 4 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: IEF, TLT,

IEF, TLT, Reduced Positions: IEMG,

For the details of Nationwide Fund Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nationwide+fund+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 10,573,187 shares, 61.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 2,072,354 shares, 21.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 552.81% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 1,366,560 shares, 16.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.27% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 186,220 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio.

Nationwide Fund Advisors added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.81%. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.86%. The holding were 2,072,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.