Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. Buys Newmont Corp, Viatris Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells Amdocs, Viatris Inc, ViacomCBS Inc

April 26, 2021 | About: NEM +0.03% VTRS +0% JPST -0.02% IJH +1.69% ALL +1.12% XLV +0.66% DOX +0.93% VIA +0% VIAC +2.41%

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Newmont Corp, Viatris Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Allstate Corp, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells Amdocs, Viatris Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. owns 105 stocks with a total value of $293 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 65,077 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
  2. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 36,940 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  3. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 54,928 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 37,486 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,580 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $65.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 46,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 156,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $273.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1. The stock is now traded at around $125.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,768 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $123.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Amdocs Ltd. The sale prices were between $69.34 and $82.16, with an estimated average price of $75.58.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc.. Also check out:

