Parker Investment Management, LLC Buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Investment company Parker Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parker Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Parker Investment Management, LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $532 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DVY, IVE, KBE, BRK.A, XLI, DIS, AMAT,

DVY, IVE, KBE, BRK.A, XLI, DIS, AMAT, Added Positions: CRM, ONEM,

CRM, ONEM, Reduced Positions: QQQ, IWM, IGV, IVV, AMZN, TSLA, SOXX, IBUY, XLK, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, ROBO, TDOC, TWLO,

QQQ, IWM, IGV, IVV, AMZN, TSLA, SOXX, IBUY, XLK, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, ROBO, TDOC, TWLO, Sold Out: QCLN, TAN, ARKK, EMB, HYG, CMF, ICLN, SMH, ARKG,

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 1,250,000 shares, 26.82% of the total portfolio. New Position PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 256,808 shares, 15.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.47% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 347,000 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 112,565 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.54% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 312,180 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. New Position

Parker Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $117.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.82%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parker Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $145.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.29%. The holding were 312,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parker Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $53.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parker Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $408840.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parker Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $101.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parker Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $183.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parker Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 51.12%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $233.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parker Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77.

Parker Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09.

Parker Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.

Parker Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42.

Parker Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.

Parker Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.64 and $63, with an estimated average price of $62.34.