>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Parker Investment Management, LLC Buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

April 26, 2021 | About: CRM +0.93% DVY +0.95% IVE +0.81% KBE +3.55% BRK.A +0.72% XLI +1.09% DIS +0.14% QCLN +3.27% TAN +3.22% ARKK +1.89% HYG +0.26% EM -1.55%

Investment company Parker Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parker Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Parker Investment Management, LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $532 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Parker Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/parker+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Parker Investment Management, LLC
  1. iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 1,250,000 shares, 26.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 256,808 shares, 15.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.47%
  3. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 347,000 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 112,565 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.54%
  5. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 312,180 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Parker Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $117.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.82%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Parker Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $145.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.29%. The holding were 312,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

Parker Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $53.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Parker Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $408840.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Parker Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $101.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Parker Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $183.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Parker Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 51.12%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $233.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)

Parker Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77.

Sold Out: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Parker Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Parker Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Parker Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Parker Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.

Sold Out: iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)

Parker Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.64 and $63, with an estimated average price of $62.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of Parker Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Parker Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Parker Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Parker Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Parker Investment Management, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)