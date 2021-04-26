Divergent Planning, LLC Buys iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Alphabet Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Investment company Divergent Planning, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells Alphabet Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Divergent Planning, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Divergent Planning, LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AOK, LMT,

AOK, LMT, Added Positions: VMBS, IVV, SHYG, VT,

VMBS, IVV, SHYG, VT, Reduced Positions: SPLV, AOR, AAPL, BRK.B,

SPLV, AOR, AAPL, BRK.B, Sold Out: GOOGL,

For the details of Divergent Planning, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/divergent+planning%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 100,858 shares, 36.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 90,903 shares, 17.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 200,315 shares, 17.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84% Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 202,587 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.40% Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS) - 75,559 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%

Divergent Planning, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.18 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $38.7. The stock is now traded at around $39.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Divergent Planning, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $377.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Divergent Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.