STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

April 26, 2021 | About: STM +2.94%

PR N°C2997C

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from Apr 19, 2021 to Apr 23, 2021

AMSTERDAM – April 26, 2021 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the “Company” or “STMicroelectronics”), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the “Program”) disclosed via a press release dated November 5, 2018. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 31, 2018 and by the supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: “STM”) announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between April 19, 2021 to April 23, 2021 (the “Period”), of 442,451 ordinary shares (equal to 0.05% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 31.6619 and for an overall price of EUR 14,008,820.30.

Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.

Transactions in Period

Dates of transactionNumber of share purchasedWeighted average purchase price per share (EUR)Total amount paid (EUR)Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code)
Apr 19, 2021 92,792 32.4154 3,007,889.80 XPAR
Apr 20, 2021 92,042 31.1900 2,870,789.98 XPAR
Apr 21 2021 87,265 30.9709 2,702,675.59 XPAR
Apr 22, 2021 84,975 31.7988 2,702,103.03 XPAR
Apr 23, 2021 85,377 31.9215 2,725,361.91 XPAR
Total for Period 442,451 31.6619 14,008,820.30

Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 10,956,324 treasury shares, which represents approximately 1.2% of the Company’s issued share capital.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/buyback-program).

About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel : +41.22.929.58.12
[email protected]

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33.6.59.16.79.08
[email protected]

