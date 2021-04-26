World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2021, XCMG Implements Intrinsic Safety Program.

XUZHOU, China, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading construction machinery manufacturer, XCMG (SHE:000425), has greatly improved its levels of internal safety production management while customizing products with top-level safety assurances, under its recently implemented Intrinsic Safety Program as part of a three-year Intrinsic Safety Evergreen Enterprise Plan (the "Plan").

"XCMG aims to establish a scientific, systematic, active, advanced and comprehensive accident prevention system that brings various hazardous and harmful factors under control. It's our goal to achieve five 'zeros' throughout all areas of operation – zero in employee violations, system blind spots, potential equipment hazard, product defects and enterprise accidents," said Wang Min, chairman of XCMG.

XCMG places production safety as top priority that not only guarantees high product quality, but also emphasizes employee safety and wellbeing. Since 2020, Crane Business Department of XCMG ("XCMG Crane Business") has launched free nationwide maintenance events that have engaged more than 20 representative offices and over 10 service providers and suppliers to carry out a full range of active services, troubleshooting problems for more than 300 clients and operators.

As part of the Plan, XCMG's Intrinsic Safety level will be improved significantly to completely eliminate serious and fatal accidents, with the rate of minor injuries per 100 million yuan of production value to decrease 60 percent by 2022.

And to further improve quality management, XCMG Crane Business adopted 12 modules including seven QC tools, the PDCA (plan, do, check, act) cycle, Six Sigma Methodology and more to instruct on quality control across all regions.

XCMG's digital management technologies, including online detection and data simulation, can achieve 100 percent online inspection coverage of key quality control points, with key data monitored in real-time.

Safety improvements won't just end at injury prevention during the manufacturing process but will also take care of equipment operators. In March, XCMG delivered six units of customized GR2605 graders to Rio Tinto. The model included nearly 100 upgrades and optimizations, with special focus on improving the safety of designs by introducing a mechanical blade safety lock system, Trimark locking system (prevents accidental opening of the engine hood), adjusted filter and storage battery position, new pin bolt system (eliminates suspension loading risks), spare parts safety system as well as a more ergonomic quick refueling design.

