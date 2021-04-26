Jadestone Energy Announces Completion of Re-Domiciliation

Jadestone UK and Jadestone Canada announce completion of the internal reorganisation

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2021 / Jadestone Energy plc ("Jadestone UK") and Jadestone Energy Inc. ("Jadestone Canada") are pleased to announce that they have completed an internal reorganisation under a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to which Jadestone UK has become the ultimate parent company of Jadestone Canada and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company").

The internal reorganisation has not resulted in a change in control in the ultimate holding company of the Jadestone Group and, accordingly, has not resulted in a change in control in the ultimate shareholding in any of the companies or assets of the Jadestone Group. Further, the internal reorganisation has not resulted in a change in the management of any of the Jadestone Group's companies or assets.

As set out in the Arrangement, Jadestone Canada shares have now ceased trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange plc ("AIM"), and Jadestone UK shares have been admitted to trading on AIM as of 08:00 (BST) today.

The total number of shares with voting rights in Jadestone UK is 463,649,477, each of which carries the right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Jadestone UK under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For ease of reference for investors, please find the relevant identification codes for Jadestone Energy plc shares below (following Admission):

TIDM: JSE ISIN: GB00BLR71299 SEDOL: BLR7129 LEI: 21380076GWJ8XDYKVQ37

Capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as the internal reorganisation announcement on 22 March 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Jadestone Energy plc +65 6324 0359 (Singapore) Paul Blakeley, President and CEO +44 7392 940 495 (UK) Dan Young, CFO [email protected] Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK) Callum Stewart Jason Grossman Simon Mensley Ashton Clanfield Jefferies International Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7029 8000 (UK) Tony White Will Soutar Camarco (Public Relations Advisor) +44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK) Billy Clegg [email protected] James Crothers

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company focused on the Asia Pacific region. It has a balanced, low risk, full cycle portfolio of development, production and exploration assets in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The Company has a 100% operated working interest in the Stag oilfield and in the Montara project, both offshore Australia. Both the Stag and Montara assets include oil producing fields, with further development and exploration potential. The Company also has a 100% operated working interest in two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam, and an operated 90% interest in the Lemang PSC, onshore Sumatra, Indonesia, which includes the Akatara gas field.

In addition, the Company has executed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire an operated 69% interest in the Maari Project, shallow water offshore New Zealand, and anticipates completing the transaction in H1 2021, upon receipt of customary approvals.

Led by an experienced management team with a track record of delivery, who were core to the successful growth of Talisman's business in Asia, the Company is pursuing an acquisition strategy focused on growth and creating value through identifying, acquiring, developing and operating assets in the Asia Pacific region.

Jadestone Energy plc is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. The Company is headquartered in Singapore. For further information on Jadestone please visit www.jadestone-energy.com.

This announcement does not contain inside information.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected]or visitwww.rns.com.

SOURCE: Jadestone Energy Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: