Bespoke Capital Provides Update on Proposed Combination With Vintage Wine Estates

TORONTO and SANTA ROSA, Calif., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. ( BSPE) (TSX: BC.U) (TSX: BC.WT.U) provided an update on progress toward completing its business combination with Vintage Wine Estates ("VWE").



Recent $100 Million Common Stock Investment from Wasatch Global Investors

Funds managed by Wasatch agreed last week to increase their investment in Bespoke. On Friday, April 23, Bespoke was pleased to announce an additional $100 million investment at $10.00 per share. Bespoke believes the investment represents a strong endorsement of the VWE combination. This cornerstone investment provides the combined BCAC-VWE company with significant incremental capital to support its growth strategy.

BCAC Shareholder Meeting on May 6, 2021

Three important resolutions have been put forward for BCAC shareholders to approve at the upcoming May 6th shareholder meeting:

1) Approval of extension of the permitted investment timeline to July 30, 2021.

2) Approval of the transaction with VWE.

3) Approval of the redomestication of BCAC from British Columbia to Nevada.



Voting on these measures will not adversely affect other BCAC shareholder rights, including rights to cause BCAC to redeem their shares later or affect the BCAC warrants. However, the failure to approve these measures could adversely affect the proposed VWE combination and may result in BCAC being wound-up and the BCAC warrants expiring worthless. A vote in favor of the resolutions will seek to preserve the value of the BCAC warrants.

Accordingly, the BCAC Board of Directors urges shareholders of record as of March 31, 2021, the record date for the meeting, to vote FOR each of the resolutions.

If BCAC’s registration statement is not declared effective by the SEC prior to May 6, 2021, BCAC expects to seek to approve the extension resolution at the meeting, but may adjourn or postpone the votes on approval of the transaction and redomestication to comply with SEC requirements.

BCAC’s Reasons for the Recommendation

The BCAC Board of Directors believes that the proposed combination with VWE presents a compelling investment opportunity. In reaching its recommendation that BCAC shareholders vote in favor of the resolutions, the BCAC Board of Directors considered a number of factors, including:

Industry Tailwinds – The wine industry in which VWE operates is very large, fragmented and enduring, with a growing addressable market of over $50 billion in the United States alone.

– The wine industry in which VWE operates is very large, fragmented and enduring, with a growing addressable market of over $50 billion in the United States alone. Strong Management – The VWE management team has a focused approach to cost control, strong innovation capabilities, a powerful and diversified distribution capability, strong sales and marketing, and a high-quality portfolio of brands.

– The VWE management team has a focused approach to cost control, strong innovation capabilities, a powerful and diversified distribution capability, strong sales and marketing, and a high-quality portfolio of brands. Remarkable Historical Growth and Prospects for Future Financial Performance – VWE’s net revenue CAGR and Adjusted EBITDA CAGR have each exceeded 20% since 2010. This success has been driven by a combination of organic growth, new product innovation and over 20 successfully integrated acquisitions.

– VWE’s net revenue CAGR and Adjusted EBITDA CAGR have each exceeded 20% since 2010. This success has been driven by a combination of organic growth, new product innovation and over 20 successfully integrated acquisitions. M&A Strategy – VWE has historically been a consistent, serial consolidator. VWE has successfully acquired 20 wineries in the past 10 years and believes that U.S. wine industry conditions are increasingly positive for synergistic acquisitions.

– VWE has historically been a consistent, serial consolidator. VWE has successfully acquired 20 wineries in the past 10 years and believes that U.S. wine industry conditions are increasingly positive for synergistic acquisitions. Valuation – BCAC believes that the transaction is very attractively valued for shareholders at 11.9x EV/Adjusted EBITDA FY22 of $63 million and FY22 P/E of 22.7x (including acquisitions) and that the transaction represents a discount to comparable listed companies.



Redemption Rights

Holders of Class A Restricted Voting Shares of BCAC have a right to redeem their shares prior to 4:00 p.m. (EDT) on May 3, 2021 in connection with the vote to approve an extension of the permitted timeline to complete the qualifying acquisition. BCAC has agreed that it will allow any shareholder who previously submitted a redemption request to revoke their redemption until the redemption deadline. BCAC estimates that each Class A Restricted Voting Share so redeemed will be redeemed for approximately $10.11.

In addition to this right, holders of Class A Restricted Voting Shares will also have a second redemption right that will extend for not less than 21 days after the final prospectus is filed with Canadian regulators and BCAC’s registration statement is declared effective by the SEC.

Accordingly, shareholders should be aware that they will have a second opportunity to redeem their Class A Restricted Voting Shares prior to the completion of the transaction if they choose not to redeem at this time.

Forward-Looking Statements

