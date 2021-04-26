>
Marketwired
Articles 

HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS ALEX WONG TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

April 26, 2021 | About: HOILF -2.11% UIS +0.69%

VANCOUVER, British Columbia , April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Hunter Technology Corp. (TSX-V: HOC; HOILF; WKN: A2QEYH, FSE: RWPM, ISIN: CA4457371090) (“Hunter” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Alex Wong has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Wong is a co-founder of China Soft Capital, an independent private equity and asset management firm with a focus on strategic emerging industries and financial technology, recognized as one of the top private equity investment institutions in China.

He has a proven track record making strategic investments in private and public technology companies globally based on more than 30 years of prior experience as an executive in international software companies. With his proficiency in growing organizations internationally and building and leading high-performance sales teams, he helped generate outstanding success for technology companies operating across international and Asian markets. Amongst other positions, Mr. Wong served as President of SAS Greater China, CEO of Pansky Technology Group, China Area President of Unisys (: UIS), and Director for Asia Business and General Manager for Corporate Markets for Hong Kong Telecom. He also served as an advisor to asset management firms The Carlyle Group and The Chatterjee Group. Mr. Wong holds an MBA degree from York University in Canada.

Mr. Wong joins the board following the departure of Mr. Andrew Hromyk as previously announced April 23, 2021.

Florian M. Spiegl, CEO states: “We are very pleased to welcome Alex to the board of Hunter, bringing his wealth of industry knowledge, extensive network, and deep expertise in translating technology into real traction and impact to the Company. With his strategic approach to developing markets for software, he helped serve millions of people and generated hundreds of millions of sales revenues over the span of his career. His experience will be crucial to support our ambitious growth plans. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Andrew Hromyk for his invaluable contributions to the Company; we wish him continued success in his endeavors.”

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Florian M Spiegl
Chief Executive Officer
(888) 977-0970

For further information on Hunter, visit our website at www.huntertechnology.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Wire Service Contact
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
[email protected]

Comments

