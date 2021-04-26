Loop Insights and bdG Sports Achieve 100% Success Delivering Fourth Venue Management Implementation at 2021 MGM Resorts Championship PGA Event In Las Vegas. Engagement Rates Run As High As 52%, Shattering Industry Standards

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV RACMF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the 4th 100% successful execution of its venue management platform, as well as industry-shattering engagement rates at the inaugural MGM Resorts Championship PGA Tournament at Paiute Golf Resort in Las Vegas (“PGA Tournament”).



LOOP VENUE MANAGEMENT DELIVERS 100% PROTECTION, FAN ENTRY AND RECORD PROMOTION ENGAGEMENT RATES

The Loop Venue Management Platform achieved success on multiple levels by protecting golfers, caddies, event organizers, volunteers, media and fans, as well as providing safe fan entry and, finally, record engagement rates for multiple promotions through Loop’s Wallet Pass solution as follows:

Promotion #1 for other MGM sports events received a 31% click through rate.

Promotion #2 for MGM shows received a 25% click through rate.

Promotion #3 for MGM sports book property MGMBet achieved a 52% click through rate. The latter promotion was only made possible by Loop’s age verification feature, which ensured delivery of the promotion to those attendees at least 21 years old.



For perspective, the average click-through rate on Google AdWords paid search ads is approximately 2%. Accordingly, anything over 2% can be considered an above average rate. Loop’s platform shattered the industry standard by as much as 2,600%.

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated: “The performance of our venue management platform in terms of protection and engagement at the inaugural MGM PGA Tournament is quite simply superior to any other offering on the planet by several magnitudes. Loop can unequivocally claim the premier venue management solution position in the market, the timing of which could not be better given the desire by all four major sporting leagues to open venues to full fan attendance, as well as create brand new revenue streams through digital engagement both in stadium and at home. Our results have not gone unnoticed and I can confirm with shareholders that multiple advanced discussions are occurring with major sports organizations.”

In a recent interview from Las Vegas at another successful Loop Insights venue management driven event, bdG Sports CEO Brooks Downing stated the following with respect to the power of Loop Insights going beyond contact tracing and into “1 to 1” fan engagement through Loop’s Artificial Intelligence as “an evolution of the fan experience and a brand new source of revenue”:

https://youtu.be/r-HY7hBpmHA?t=175

On June 1st, Nevada will see the return of 100% capacity for live events, conferences and shows and Loop Insights will be there to support the full re-opening of Las Vegas and the rest of the US, North America and ultimately the entire world.

NEVADA MOVES TO 100% CAPACITY EVENTS, ACCELERATES LOOP DISCUSSIONS WITH MAJOR SPORTS AND HOSPITALITY EVENTS STEMMING FROM LIVE VENUE BUBBLE DEMONSTRATIONS AND SUCCESS

As of June 1st, Nevada will be allowing gatherings, including sporting events, conventions and trade shows, to operate at 100% capacity. The recent successful deployments of Loop’s Venue Management platform in Las Vegas, including the PGA Tournament and the Big West NCAA Conference Basketball Championships, coupled with previous live event successes, has clearly established Loop as the best in class venue management platform for major sporting events.

Loop Insights had already commenced multiple and advanced negotiations with Nevada-based hospitality and sports entities with the success of its first Nevada bubble on December 1, 2020. This latest PGA tournament success with the addition of massive engagement rates has served to accelerate those discussions, as well as spawned additional discussions with major professional sports teams and leagues outside Nevada.

CEO Rob Anson added, “There is simply no way to overstate the implications of yet another live environment success and the level of discussions we are engaging in at the present moment. Loop continues to hit it out of the park and provide the sports world with the empirical data necessary to demonstrate our solution is the best in the world. We still have work to be done but we are moving close to the possibility of Loop helping re-open some of North America’s largest sporting events.”



On October 8, 2020, Loop Insights announced it was selected as the Premier Venue Tracing and Fan Engagement Solution for NCAA College Basketball #VegasBubble in Las Vegas , where games are being played at MGM Grand Garden Arena, Mandalay Bay Events Center, and T-Mobile Arena between November 25 and December 22, 2020.

On November 9, 2020, Loop Insights announced it would Implement the First Ever Fully Integrated "Venue Bubble" ( End-To-End Testing, Contact Tracing, and Alert Notifications) at the #BeachBubble NCAA College Basketball Tournament in Fort Myers, Florida , hosting 14 NCAA Division I men's and women's basketball teams in November and December that are playing at both Hertz Arena and Alico Arena (FGCU) while lodging at the Hyatt Regency.

The #BeachBubble implementation represented the first ever end-to-end COVID-19 venue solution in a live environment and a major industry milestone given the global demand for venue solutions from enterprise level organizations around the world.

On December 1st, 2020 Loop Insights announced the 100% success of its venue bubble solution at the #BeachBubble in Fort Myers, Florida and the #VegasMainEvent in Las Vegas. The #BeachBubble implementation represented the first-ever end-to-end COVID-19 venue solution in a live environment and a major industry milestone given the global demand for venue solutions from enterprise-level organizations around the world.

On January 22nd, 2021 Loop Insights was selected to provide its complete venue management platform to the Paiute Las Vegas Championship, a Korn Ferry Tour event, which will be played April 12-18, 2021 at the Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort. The implementation of Loop’s venue management platform at the Paiute Las Vegas Championship is another significant vote of confidence from the professional sports world and is expected to lead to continued conversations with professional sports organizations as they return and re-open to fans.

On March 15th, 2021 Loop Insights announced achieving 100% success delivering third venue bubble at ncaa 2021 big west conference championships at Mandalay Bay Resort And Casino Las Vegas .

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things (“IoT”) technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence (“AI”) automated marketing, venue tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop’s products and services are backed by Amazon’s Partner Network.

Loop Insights Inc. LOOP Website: www.loopinsights.ai

