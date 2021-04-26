>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

STOCK ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies - MFNC, KIM, INSW, MLHR, MIDD

April 26, 2021 | About: NAS:MFNC +1.56% NAS:MIDD +1.63% NAS:MLHR +5.95% NYSE:INSW -3.91% NYSE:KIM +1.7%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

(PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: MFNC)concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Mackinac shareholders will receive 0.22 shares of Nicolet's common stock and $4.64 for each share of Mackinac they own. If you are a Mackinac shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Weingarten Realty Investors. On a pro forma basis, Kimco shareholders are expected to own approximately 71% of the combined company's equity following the closing of the merger. If you are a Kimco shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Diamond S Shipping Inc. Upon completion of the merger, International Seaways shareholders are expected to own approximately 55.75% of the combined company. If you are an International Seaways shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR)concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Knoll, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Knoll shareholders are expected to receive a combination of cash and Herman Miller stock. Upon completion of the transaction, Herman Miller shareholders will own approximately 78% of the combined company. If you are a Herman Miller shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD)concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Welbilt, Inc. Welbilt shareholders are expected to receive Middleby stock in connection with the merger. Upon closing of the transaction, Middleby shareholders will own approximately 76% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Middleby shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
[email protected]
[email protected]
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stock-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-the-following-companies--mfnc-kim-insw-mlhr-midd-301276471.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)