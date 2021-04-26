STOCK ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies - MFNC, KIM, INSW, MLHR, MIDD

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: MFNC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Mackinac shareholders will receive 0.22 shares of Nicolet's common stock and $4.64 for each share of Mackinac they own. If you are a Mackinac shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Weingarten Realty Investors. On a pro forma basis, Kimco shareholders are expected to own approximately 71% of the combined company's equity following the closing of the merger. If you are a Kimco shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Diamond S Shipping Inc. Upon completion of the merger, International Seaways shareholders are expected to own approximately 55.75% of the combined company. If you are an International Seaways shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Knoll, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Knoll shareholders are expected to receive a combination of cash and Herman Miller stock. Upon completion of the transaction, Herman Miller shareholders will own approximately 78% of the combined company. If you are a Herman Miller shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Welbilt, Inc. Welbilt shareholders are expected to receive Middleby stock in connection with the merger. Upon closing of the transaction, Middleby shareholders will own approximately 76% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Middleby shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

