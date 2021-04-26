>
Tobii's Annual Report 2020 Available on the Website

April 26, 2021 | About: OSTO:TOBII -0.4%

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, April 26, 2021

STOCKHOLM, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii AB (publ) has today published its Annual Report for 2020 on the website. The document includes Tobii's Sustainability Report and Corporate Governance Report.

The Annual Report is available in Swedish and English on Tobii's website under financial reports.

The fiscal year covers the period January 1 to December 31, 2020.

This information is information that Tobii AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication on April 26, 2021, at 13:00 a.m. CEST.

CONTACT:

Henrik Mawby
Head of Investor Relations
Tobii Group
phone: +46 (0)72 219 82 15
email: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tobii-ab/r/tobii-s-annual-report-2020-available-on-the-website,c3333138

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/2874/3333138/1407178.pdf

Tobii Annual Report 2020

https://mb.cision.com/Public/2874/3333138/a1235dcb016549a0.pdf

Tobii s Annual Report 2020 Available on the Website - press release - April 26 2021

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tobiis-annual-report-2020-available-on-the-website-301276567.html

SOURCE Tobii AB


