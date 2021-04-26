HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, First Horizon Corp

Investment company HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Friedman Industries Inc, sells SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, First Horizon Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Microchip Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 572 stocks with a total value of $315 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SLV, EMR, IWF, CCIV, VTV, SYK, MUB, RDFN, QUAL, MGC, JEF, BNDX, VXF, QS, CRWD, AY, NIO, NFG, ARAY, FCAM, PRSP, RC, PINS, LMND, SRNE, SNDL, SYY, TELL, TLRY, TIMB, VTIP, VOE, VTRS, ADNT, JCI, NVT, PNR, HPE, ARKK, YCBD, CC, CCX, CCX, NET, DXC, DD, UUUU, FUTY, LIT, GPK, HPQ, OPEN, HEXO, HUBB, ITW, PEY, EWZ, AGG, SOXX, ITA, AMC, L, MFGP,
- Added Positions: VNQ, SCHA, SCHD, USMV, SCHF, SCHG, JPST, VOO, TFI, VCSH, FNDA, FRD, VIG, VTI, IGSB, VEA, ITOT, JKE, RSP, MSFT, COP, QCOM, GE, UNP, VHT, PEP, MAR, MCD, JNJ, VWO, JPM, ABBV, IGRO, NEE, RVT, TMO, TXN, SCHE, TGT, XLI, XLE, SCHH, IEMG, AXP, BLK, CSX, CAT, CSCO, XOM, F, IBM, IJR, RYT, IYW, IJH, IWD, AWK, UNM, ESPO, BHF, EMB, BP, ADP, AMP, CVS, DGRO, VBR, AMLP, VZ, WMT, WFC, MDT, TEL, DKNG, IVW, PLUG, HON, RTX, HD, FTSL, FBT, EPD, TFC, DAL, CTVA, CMCSA, LMT, SBUX, TEVA, CCL, TM,
- Reduced Positions: RWO, SCHM, PNFP, FHN, FNDE, AAPL, DRW, PYPL, PG, INTC, SQ, MCHP, JETS, ATVI, WY, VYM, TTD, SCHZ, GOOGL, BAC, BRK.B, RBNC, CVX, DE, GS, BSCL, IVV, NFLX, CSM, NRG, MA, SCHV, XLF, STN, TSLA, REZI, VGT, VIAC, WAB, FAST, DOW,
- Sold Out: DBX, DSI, SDOG, ANH, CEO, CPB, CHA, DISCA, FSR, 74HA, IRBT, KMB, PCG, RDS.B, VIA, SPOT,
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 910,691 shares, 21.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 459,135 shares, 14.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 255,834 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 319,908 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 226,719 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.77%
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $24.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $92.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $260.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 243 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95. The stock is now traded at around $20.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 339 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: National Fuel Gas Co (NFG)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The purchase prices were between $40.26 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.37. The stock is now traded at around $51.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 855 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 7056.85%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $97.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 86,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 54.77%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 75,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 560.02%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 398.43%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $383.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Friedman Industries Inc (FRD)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Friedman Industries Inc by 34.78%. The purchase prices were between $6.75 and $9.09, with an estimated average price of $7.73. The stock is now traded at around $8.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 99,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 39.79%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $217.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Dropbox Inc (DBX)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07.Sold Out: iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The sale prices were between $70.4 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $73.85.Sold Out: HEXO Corp (74HA)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in HEXO Corp. The sale prices were between $3.23 and $8.34, with an estimated average price of $5.76.Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCG)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $10.51 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $11.62.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.Sold Out: Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp (ANH)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. The sale prices were between $2.44 and $3.19, with an estimated average price of $2.73.Reduced: SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 69.22%. The sale prices were between $42.9 and $47.8, with an estimated average price of $45.49. The stock is now traded at around $49.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.35%. HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 66,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc by 23.03%. The sale prices were between $63.48 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $79.07. The stock is now traded at around $88.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 18,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: First Horizon Corp (FHN)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in First Horizon Corp by 55.37%. The sale prices were between $12.84 and $17.7, with an estimated average price of $15.82. The stock is now traded at around $17.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 12,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 25.61%. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $266.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 860 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 78.37%. The sale prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $156.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 114 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Reliant Bancorp Inc (RBNC)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Reliant Bancorp Inc by 27%. The sale prices were between $18 and $30.41, with an estimated average price of $22.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 5,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.
