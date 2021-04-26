>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc Buys Invitae Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp

April 26, 2021 | About: NVTA +2.34% JPM +1.91% XOM +0.54% BRK.B +0.92% BK +2.26%

Investment company Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Invitae Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, JPMorgan Chase, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc owns 61 stocks with a total value of $313 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BOURNE LENT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bourne+lent+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BOURNE LENT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 90,774 shares, 13.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
  2. IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 83,905 shares, 13.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 117,360 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  4. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 386,716 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 196,527 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
New Purchase: Invitae Corp (NVTA)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $56.93, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $36.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 67,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $150.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84.

Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of BOURNE LENT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. BOURNE LENT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BOURNE LENT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BOURNE LENT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BOURNE LENT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)