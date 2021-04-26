Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc Buys Invitae Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Investment company Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Invitae Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, JPMorgan Chase, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc owns 61 stocks with a total value of $313 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NVTA, XOM, JPM,

NVTA, XOM, JPM, Added Positions: NTR, T, LHX, PFE, V, GILD, VZ,

NTR, T, LHX, PFE, V, GILD, VZ, Reduced Positions: IDXX, BMY, BKNG,

IDXX, BMY, BKNG, Sold Out: BRK.B, BK,

For the details of BOURNE LENT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bourne+lent+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 90,774 shares, 13.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 83,905 shares, 13.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 117,360 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 386,716 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 196,527 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $56.93, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $36.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 67,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $150.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95.