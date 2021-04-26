Diligent Investors, LLC Buys Apartment Income REIT Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares, Shopify Inc, ServiceNow Inc

Redlands, CA, based Investment company Diligent Investors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apartment Income REIT Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Wells Fargo, Stellantis NV, sells Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares, Shopify Inc, ServiceNow Inc, 3M Co, Williams Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diligent Investors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Diligent Investors, LLC owns 226 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,027 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 120,025 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 90,222 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) - 224,277 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 163,839 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99%

Diligent Investors, LLC initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 22,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diligent Investors, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $233.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diligent Investors, LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $144.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diligent Investors, LLC initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 32,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diligent Investors, LLC initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diligent Investors, LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $146.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diligent Investors, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 37.97%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $43.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 56,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diligent Investors, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 26.69%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $238.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diligent Investors, LLC added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 55.86%. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $40.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 26,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diligent Investors, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 76.48%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 48,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diligent Investors, LLC added to a holding in Edison International by 50.26%. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $63.2, with an estimated average price of $58.69. The stock is now traded at around $59.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diligent Investors, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 39.37%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $177.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Diligent Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares. The sale prices were between $56.93 and $95.74, with an estimated average price of $77.37.

Diligent Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

Diligent Investors, LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.