Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Gilead Sciences Inc, Chevron Corp, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Wells Fargo

April 26, 2021 | About: GILD -0.24% CVX +0.59% SUSB +0% IVV +1.05% VB +1.71% BMY -0.47% XLE +0.91% WFC +2.72% EDIT +1.71%

Investment company Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Gilead Sciences Inc, Chevron Corp, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Wells Fargo, Editas Medicine Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC owns 55 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arlington+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC
  1. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 592,534 shares, 12.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
  2. iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) - 1,037,187 shares, 10.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.42%
  3. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) - 325,801 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
  4. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 496,949 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
  5. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 74,906 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $222.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 353.02%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $65.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 33,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 54.22%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $101.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 27,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 27.51%. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 121,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.30%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37.

Sold Out: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $39.71 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $56.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

