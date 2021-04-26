Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, American Financial Group Inc

Centerville, OH, based Investment company Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , GameStop Corp, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, American Financial Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 161,767 shares, 11.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 196,113 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 135.10% Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 86,686 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 99,869 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 255,071 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03%

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.87 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $90.43. The stock is now traded at around $95.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 47,077 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $117.03. The stock is now traded at around $151.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 135.10%. The purchase prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 196,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 26.63%. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 218,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01.