Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, American Financial Group Inc

April 26, 2021 | About: USMV +0.46% FLRN -0.03% HDV +0.67% GME +0.01% ACWV +0.4%

Centerville, OH, based Investment company Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , GameStop Corp, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, American Financial Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tillar-wenstrup+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 161,767 shares, 11.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 196,113 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 135.10%
  3. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 86,686 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17%
  4. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 99,869 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%
  5. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 255,071 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03%
New Purchase: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.87 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $90.43. The stock is now traded at around $95.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 47,077 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GameStop Corp (GME)

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $117.03. The stock is now traded at around $151.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 135.10%. The purchase prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 196,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 26.63%. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 218,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

