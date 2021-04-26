Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Workiva Inc, Casella Waste Systems Inc, Mercury Systems Inc, Sells Bio-Techne Corp, Axon Enterprise Inc, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc

Wayne, PA, based Investment company Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Workiva Inc, Casella Waste Systems Inc, Mercury Systems Inc, Model N Inc, Simulations Plus Inc, sells Bio-Techne Corp, Axon Enterprise Inc, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, CareDx Inc, Vericel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC owns 140 stocks with a total value of $6.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: WK, LSPD, IIIV, STE, DIS, MASI, COUP, PFF, PGX,
- Added Positions: CWST, MRCY, MODN, SLP, OFLX, MMSI, VERX, ROAD, NOVT, AVLR, FIVN, EXPO, FSV, MLAB, FOXF, BL, JBT, NEOG, SSD, ROLL, DSGX, PLOW, VCRA, SPSC, ALTR, ACIW, HLIO, AAON, LOPE, PRO, DORM, ESE, BCPC, GWRE, BFAM, NRC, QTWO, GNRC, IAA, LSF, HEI.A, WSO, ATR, EPAY, CGNX, DGII, EVI, FICO, GGG, JKHY, ROG, POOL, WST, WDFC, MTN, USPH, TYL, TFX, ROL, FAST, IT, LCII, SSTI, KIDS, DLB, COST, PLMR, ITW, WCN,
- Reduced Positions: TECH, AXON, LGND, OMCL, RP, CMD, VCEL, INFO, XOM, MMM, FTNT, CYRX, VZ, TRNS, NVEE, ROP, TRU, NKE, MSFT, MKL, JNJ, JPM, SJM, INTU, INTC, AAPL, ALGN,
- Sold Out: CDNA, ABT, CLCT, UNP, KMB, MRK, PFE, PG, ABBV, CVX, IBM, PNC, PYPL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC
- Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) - 1,774,640 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
- Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST) - 3,424,482 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.46%
- SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) - 1,217,134 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
- Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 1,027,370 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
- Exponent Inc (EXPO) - 1,997,219 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Workiva Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.51 and $114.68, with an estimated average price of $99.14. The stock is now traded at around $95.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 525,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lightspeed POS Inc (LSPD)
Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lightspeed POS Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.09 and $80.85, with an estimated average price of $68.35. The stock is now traded at around $69.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 121,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: i3 Verticals Inc (IIIV)
Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in i3 Verticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.3 and $35.66, with an estimated average price of $31.89. The stock is now traded at around $33.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 57,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92. The stock is now traded at around $268.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)
Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.45 and $15, with an estimated average price of $14.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $183.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST)
Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Casella Waste Systems Inc by 25.46%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $66.19, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $68.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 3,424,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)
Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Mercury Systems Inc by 29.47%. The purchase prices were between $61.26 and $85.49, with an estimated average price of $72.31. The stock is now traded at around $76.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,515,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Model N Inc (MODN)
Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Model N Inc by 33.77%. The purchase prices were between $32.06 and $45.09, with an estimated average price of $38.51. The stock is now traded at around $41.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 4,190,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Simulations Plus Inc (SLP)
Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Simulations Plus Inc by 204.27%. The purchase prices were between $60.06 and $89.52, with an estimated average price of $73.57. The stock is now traded at around $68.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 722,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Omega Flex Inc (OFLX)
Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Omega Flex Inc by 24.56%. The purchase prices were between $145.9 and $185, with an estimated average price of $157.08. The stock is now traded at around $167.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 545,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vertex Inc (VERX)
Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vertex Inc by 24.10%. The purchase prices were between $21.9 and $38.98, with an estimated average price of $31.33. The stock is now traded at around $22.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,191,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: CareDx Inc (CDNA)
Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CareDx Inc. The sale prices were between $57.62 and $95.6, with an estimated average price of $77.83.Sold Out: Collectors Universe Inc (CLCT)
Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Collectors Universe Inc. The sale prices were between $75.35 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.5.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64.Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72.
