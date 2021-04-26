Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Investment company Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators. As of 2021Q1, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators owns 3 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: ANGL,

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 1,846,281 shares, 72.76% of the total portfolio. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 1,577,753 shares, 25.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 107.65% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 50,900 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio.

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 107.65%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $31.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.01%. The holding were 1,577,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.