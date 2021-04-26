>
Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

April 26, 2021 | About: ANGL +0.2%

Investment company Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators. As of 2021Q1, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators owns 3 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • Added Positions: ANGL,

For the details of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/deseret+mutual+benefit+administrators/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators
  1. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 1,846,281 shares, 72.76% of the total portfolio.
  2. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 1,577,753 shares, 25.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 107.65%
  3. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 50,900 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio.
Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 107.65%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $31.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.01%. The holding were 1,577,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.



