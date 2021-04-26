>
Harbor Group, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Stryker Corp, Sells Amazon.com Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Cisco Systems Inc

April 26, 2021 | About: SPYG +1.29% SYK +1.07% MSFT +1.55% RSP +1.08% AMZN +0.96% DIS +0.14%

Investment company Harbor Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Stryker Corp, Microsoft Corp, sells Amazon.com Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Cisco Systems Inc, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbor Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Harbor Group, Inc. owns 49 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Harbor Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harbor+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Harbor Group, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 107,659 shares, 20.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 135,703 shares, 13.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 149,068 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68%
  4. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 200,532 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.12%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 304,263 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.71%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Harbor Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $147.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Harbor Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.01%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $60.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 80,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Harbor Group, Inc. added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94. The stock is now traded at around $267.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Harbor Group, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 21.59%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $261.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Harbor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Harbor Group, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of Harbor Group, Inc.. Also check out:

