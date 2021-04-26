Cribstone Capital Management, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, AT&T Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

Investment company Cribstone Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, AT&T Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Facebook Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cribstone Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cribstone Capital Management, LLC owns 322 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NOC, ABNB, ADSK, MASI, MTUM, ITOT, DIA, VOWA, FSLR, TGT, USCR, RHI, BEAM, VEU, VEA, JNK, VWO, OMF, IJR, HEDJ, CCIV, GGRN, AXE, NVO, SJM,

NOC, ABNB, ADSK, MASI, MTUM, ITOT, DIA, VOWA, FSLR, TGT, USCR, RHI, BEAM, VEU, VEA, JNK, VWO, OMF, IJR, HEDJ, CCIV, GGRN, AXE, NVO, SJM, Added Positions: AMZN, VTI, T, COST, FB, XLK, TMUS, INTC, MMM, TOTL, XLF, AAPL, GLD, ABBV, CRM, ABT, VCSH, MRK, XLY, SHOP, VOO, XLP, MSFT, XLV, XLI, KRE, JNJ, GOOGL, TSLA, UNH, NFLX, NVDA, SUSB, PFE, KMB, XOM, XLE, HUM, V, XLU, WMT, GOOG, LHX, MA, UPS, HD, VTWO, CLX, MDT, JPM, SNY, IVV, CHD, ESGE, ESGD, C, ATVI, VNQ, LIT, IJH, BSV, IBM, SKX, ISRG,

AMZN, VTI, T, COST, FB, XLK, TMUS, INTC, MMM, TOTL, XLF, AAPL, GLD, ABBV, CRM, ABT, VCSH, MRK, XLY, SHOP, VOO, XLP, MSFT, XLV, XLI, KRE, JNJ, GOOGL, TSLA, UNH, NFLX, NVDA, SUSB, PFE, KMB, XOM, XLE, HUM, V, XLU, WMT, GOOG, LHX, MA, UPS, HD, VTWO, CLX, MDT, JPM, SNY, IVV, CHD, ESGE, ESGD, C, ATVI, VNQ, LIT, IJH, BSV, IBM, SKX, ISRG, Reduced Positions: SPY, SPLV, XLC, IDXX, KHC, SYY, LW, XLRE, HON, DSI, ROK, RYT, CVS, EFA, FREL, BRK.B, BA, VTV, FDIS, NKE, IWF, IAU, IVE, NEE, DAL, GEM, LUV, VTRS, SCHM, TAN, IVW, IWV, KWEB, VO, SLY, DIS, AMGN, VWDRY, VZ, UL, CSCO, PEG, CL, MCD, AOM, GE, LOW, AMAT, CNI, CMCSA, CMI, JBLU, KLAC, QQQ, IWM, SBUX, TSCO, ACN, CNXC,

SPY, SPLV, XLC, IDXX, KHC, SYY, LW, XLRE, HON, DSI, ROK, RYT, CVS, EFA, FREL, BRK.B, BA, VTV, FDIS, NKE, IWF, IAU, IVE, NEE, DAL, GEM, LUV, VTRS, SCHM, TAN, IVW, IWV, KWEB, VO, SLY, DIS, AMGN, VWDRY, VZ, UL, CSCO, PEG, CL, MCD, AOM, GE, LOW, AMAT, CNI, CMCSA, CMI, JBLU, KLAC, QQQ, IWM, SBUX, TSCO, ACN, CNXC, Sold Out: ISTB, IUSB, ECL, LEMB, FHLC, AMT, SCHV, SRLN, AGG, BND, KBA, PSCH, VSS, MRNA, VYNE, HAS, VBR, VYM,

For the details of Cribstone Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cribstone+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 153,408 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.49% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 55,077 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.74% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 17,520 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.59% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 33,356 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.71% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 146,218 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.17%

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $342.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $174.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $295.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Masimo Corp. The purchase prices were between $220.31 and $283.75, with an estimated average price of $251.6. The stock is now traded at around $246.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $173.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Volkswagen AG. The purchase prices were between $16.2 and $37, with an estimated average price of $20.71. The stock is now traded at around $28.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 60.62%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3340.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 443.51%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $217.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 4,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 378.06%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $373.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 37.99%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 69,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 37.48%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $301.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 6,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 14643.48%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $133.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $42.26 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.22.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.

Cribstone Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49.