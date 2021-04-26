>
Articles 

Baxter Bros Inc Buys L3Harris Technologies Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Liberty SiriusXM Group, Veeva Systems Inc, Biogen Inc

April 26, 2021 | About: LHX +0.15% FB +1.55% APD +1.95% AAPL +1.8% FISV +1.12% AMGN +0.78% NEM +0.03% DHI +3.47% CRM +0.93% ADBE +1.69% XLRN -0.14% TS +0.66%

Riverside, CT, based Investment company Baxter Bros Inc (Current Portfolio) buys L3Harris Technologies Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Fiserv Inc, sells Liberty SiriusXM Group, Veeva Systems Inc, Biogen Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Clorox Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baxter Bros Inc. As of 2021Q1, Baxter Bros Inc owns 106 stocks with a total value of $465 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BAXTER BROS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baxter+bros+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BAXTER BROS INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 178,660 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
  2. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 71,947 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 116,888 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35%
  4. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 103,409 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  5. Discovery Inc (DISCA) - 465,495 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.64%
New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Baxter Bros Inc initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $65.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Baxter Bros Inc initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $98.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Baxter Bros Inc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $233.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Baxter Bros Inc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $515.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)

Baxter Bros Inc initiated holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $129.2. The stock is now traded at around $122.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Baxter Bros Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $729.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Baxter Bros Inc added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 354.74%. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $211.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 23,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Baxter Bros Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 28.27%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $301.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 29,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Baxter Bros Inc added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 91.66%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $290.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 14,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Baxter Bros Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 28.03%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $134.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 58,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Baxter Bros Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 38.80%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $126.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 29,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Baxter Bros Inc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 21.12%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $257.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Baxter Bros Inc sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23.

Sold Out: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

Baxter Bros Inc sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $39.85 and $47.04, with an estimated average price of $43.33.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Baxter Bros Inc sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.

Sold Out: Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX)

Baxter Bros Inc sold out a holding in Jaguar Health Inc. The sale prices were between $1.6 and $4, with an estimated average price of $2.54.



