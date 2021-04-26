AdaptHealth Corp. Announces $300 Million Expansion of Its Credit Facilities to Fund Anticipated M&A Activity

About AdaptHealth Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

, a national leader in providing patient-centric and technology-enabled chronic disease management solutions including home healthcare equipment, medical supplies to the home and related services in the United States announced today that it has amended its senior secured credit facilities to increase its term loan by $100 million and to expand the maximum borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility from $250 million to $450 million. The primary use of proceeds of the additional term loan will be to repay all existing revolving credit borrowings and the entire $450 million revolving credit facility will be available to the Company to fund acquisitions and for general corporate purposes. The principal terms of the senior secured credit facilities, including interest rates, principal amortization and covenants remain unchanged.Steve Griggs, Co-CEO of AdaptHealth commented, “We appreciate the support of the Company’s lenders as we continue to execute on the Company’s growth strategy. Building on the combination of AdaptHealth and AeroCare in February 2021, we are seeing sustained opportunities to continue our growth through strategic and accretive acquisitions in all of our core businesses. The additional funding is critical to our ability to move quickly and capitalize on these opportunities. Having completed 245 acquisitions on a combined basis since 2012 (85 completed by AdaptHealth and 160 by AeroCare), I’m very confident that our acquisition program will continue to substantially contribute to AdaptHealth’s future financial success. ”Josh Parnes, President of AdaptHealth also commented, “We are also very pleased at the progress we have made integrating the operations of AdaptHealth and AeroCare. We are confident that those integration efforts will enhance our ability to integrate future acquisitions on to our best-in-class technology platforms and drive internal process and operating efficiencies.”Regions Capital Markets, a division of Regions Bank, acted as Lead Arranger and sole Administrative Agent in connection with the incremental senior secured credit facility, and Citizens Bank, N.A. and Truist Securities, Inc. acted as Joint Lead Arrangers on the credit agreement expansion.AdaptHealth is a national leader in providing patient-centric and technology enabled chronic disease management solutions including home healthcare equipment, medical supplies to the home and related services in the United States. AdaptHealth provides a full suite of medical products and solutions designed to help patients manage chronic conditions in the home, adapt to life and thrive. Product and services offerings include (i) sleep therapy equipment, supplies and related services (including CPAP and bi PAP services) to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea, (ii) medical devices and supplies to patients for the treatment of diabetes (including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps), (iii) home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, (iv) oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and (v) other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy and nutritional supply needs. The Company is proud to partner with an extensive and highly diversified network of referral sources, including acute care hospitals, sleep labs, pulmonologists, skilled nursing facilities, and clinics. AdaptHealth services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurance payors. AdaptHealth services nearly 3 million patients annually in all 50 states through its network of over 500 locations in 46 states. Learn more at [url="]www.adapthealth.com[/url].This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity and expectations and the Company’s acquisition pipeline. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of AdaptHealth management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company.These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the outcome of judicial and administrative proceedings to which the Company may become a party or governmental investigations to which the Company may become subject that could interrupt or limit the Company’s operations, result in adverse judgments, settlements or fines and create negative publicity; changes in the Company’s clients’ preferences, prospects and the competitive conditions prevailing in the healthcare sector; and the impact of the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the Company’s response to it. A further description of such risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently knows or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company’s assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

