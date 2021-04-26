>
TELUS International Will Release First Quarter 2021 Results and Host an Investor Call on May 7

April 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:TIXT +1.29% TSX:TIXT +1.4%


TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT) will release its first quarter 2021 results on May 7, 2021, before the North American market open hours, and host a conference call on the same day at 10:30 a.m. (ET) / 7:30 a.m. (PT), where management will review the results and outlook, followed by a question and answer session with pre-qualified analysts.



A webcast of the conference call will be streamed live on the TELUS International Investor Relations website at: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.telusinternational.com%2Finvestors%2Fnews-events[/url] and a replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.



About TELUS International



TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International’s integrated solutions and capabilities span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, digital transformation and IT lifecycle solutions, data annotation and intelligent automation, and omnichannel CX solutions that include content moderation, trust and safety solutions and other managed solutions. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across high growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality. Learn more at:[url="]+telusinternational.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005241/en/


