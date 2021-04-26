SiriusPoint announces first partnership with advisory firm Hestia Capital

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. (“SiriusPoint” or the “Company”) (: SPNT), an international specialty insurer and reinsurer, has today announced a partnership with Hestia Capital, the first since SiriusPoint launched in February 2021 as a top 20 global (re)insurer with over $3 billion in capital.



Hestia is a Texas-based advisory start-up established by industry executives Jean Francois Bahier and Peter Norris. The company will focus on sourcing and developing structured speciality insurance and reinsurance transactions and insurance-related investments in underserved or specialized markets.

SiriusPoint has made an investment in the company and can provide (re)insurance paper and capacity for the new venture.

Dan Malloy, President, Global Distribution at SiriusPoint said: “Our partnership with Hestia expands SiriusPoint’s ability to access alternative markets. Hestia’s focus on the creation of new products to answer clients’ risk management and capital needs is a valuable service in the current market. We look forward to working with them on a pipeline of innovative projects, including the complementary healthcare product we have recently launched together in Poland.”

Bahier and Norris most recently headed up the Unique Risk Underwriting (“URU”) division at AmTrust Financial Services, building a highly profitable non-cat exposed diversified book of structured insurance and reinsurance deals. Both worked at AmTrust from 2009, Bahier, as president of the URU and Norris as a London-based underwriter of the division. The pair joined AmTrust from the Imagine Group.

Bahier said: “I am pleased to announce the establishment of Hestia in Texas and delighted to have SiriusPoint as a partner. We look forward to working with the entrepreneurial and innovative SiriusPoint team helping them to create risk management solutions for their clients.”

Norris added: “Our relationship with SiriusPoint solidifies our participation in the (re)insurance market. We will shortly announce a partnership on the alternative asset side of our business”

International law firm McDermott Will & Emery represented SiriusPoint in this transaction.

Hestia has said it aims to open additional offices in Europe as its operations grow.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. (SiriusPoint) is a top 20 global insurer and reinsurer providing solutions to clients and brokers in almost 150 countries. Bermuda-headquartered with offices around the world, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:SPNT). We write a global portfolio of Accident and Health, Property, Liability and Specialty business, combining data and creative thinking to underwrite risks with skill and discipline. With over $3 billion total capital, SiriusPoint’s operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch. For more information, please visit www.siriuspt.com

About Hestia

Hestia is a Texas, USA incorporated reinsurance broker and advisory group. The company is focused on sourcing and developing structured speciality insurance and reinsurance transactions, and on insurance-related investments in underserved or specialized markets.

