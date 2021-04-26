>
Amicus Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 10, 2021

April 26, 2021

PHILADELPHIA, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics ( FOLD) today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 877-303-5859 (U.S./Canada) or 678-224-7784 (international), conference ID: 5767104. A live audio webcast and related presentation materials can also be accessed via the Investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at ir.amicusrx.com. Web participants are encouraged to register on the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the call will be available for seven days beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET. Access numbers for this replay are 855-859-2056 (U.S./Canada) and 404-537-3406 (international); conference ID: 5767104.

About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics ( FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Investors:
Andrew Faughnan
Sr. Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]
(609) 662-3809

Media:
Diana Moore
Head of Global Corporate Communications
[email protected]
(609) 662-5079

FOLD–G

