Chimerix Appoints Vicki Vakiener to Board of Directors

DURHAM, N.C., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of medicines to treat cancer and other serious diseases, today announced the appointment of Vicki Vakiener to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Vakiener currently serves as Chief Commercial Officer of Epizyme Inc.



“We are thrilled to welcome Vicki to our Board of Directors. She brings a tremendous amount of oncology commercial leadership experience to our Board as we advance our late stage programs,” said Mike Sherman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chimerix. “The diversity of Vicki’s capabilities across every aspect of the commercial process, including multiple experiences building commercial organizations will be valuable to Chimerix as we grow into a fully integrated biotechnology company.”

I am delighted to be joining the Chimerix Board of Directors at this exciting stage of the company’s development. I look forward to working with my fellow directors to guide Chimerix as we strive to bring life-saving therapies to patients battling cancer and other serious diseases,” said Ms. Vakiener.

At Epizyme, Ms. Vakiener leads the company’s commercial efforts and has overseen the successful launch of Tazemetostat in two indications. During her more than 20 years of experience in oncology, Ms. Vakiener has held positions of leadership across Johnson & Johnson’s pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses. Most recently, Ms. Vakiener was the Vice President and Oncology Global Commercial Leader for Prostate Cancer at Janssen and led a cross-functional team to develop and execute the global commercial strategy for its portfolio of late stage and early pipeline compounds. She also previously served as the Vice President of Oncology Marketing at Janssen Oncology U.S., where she directed all marketing activities for ZYTIGA®, IMBRUVICA®, DARZALEX® and YONDELIS® and drove launch planning for ERLEADA® and ZEJULA®.

Ms. Vakiener received a B.S. in Biochemistry from Albright College.

About Chimerix

Chimerix is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the advancement of innovative medicines that make a meaningful impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Our three most advanced clinical-stage development programs are BCV, ONC201 and DSTAT. BCV is an antiviral drug candidate developed as a potential medical countermeasure for smallpox and is currently under review for regulatory approval in the United States. ONC201 is currently in a registrational clinical program for recurrent H3 K27M-mutant glioma and a confirmatory response rate assessment is expected later this year. DSTAT is in development as a potential first-line therapy in acute myeloid leukemia and as a potential treatment for acute lung injury in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

