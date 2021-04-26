/R E P E A T -- Rritual Announces CROSSMARK Partnership to Optimize Retail Growth/

Rritual CEO, David Kerbel, a former CROSSMARK Executive, establishes collaborative program to generate awareness and sales momentum for Rritual Superfoods

VANCOUVER, BC, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Rritual Superfoods Inc. ("Rritual" or the "Company") (CSE: RSF) (FSE: 0RW) is excited to announce the Company's partnership with CROSSMARK Inc. ("CROSSMARK"). The business union represents a foundational leap for Rritual, as it was designed to accelerate brand growth and open up retail channels to reach and exceed 40,000 points of distribution in the USA.

CROSSMARK, headquartered in Plano, TX, is a leading sales and marketing services agency that specializes in growing retail brands throughout nearly every category of the consumer goods industry. For more than 100 years, CROSSMARK has accelerated the world's most powerful companies—ultimately driving sales and managing brand success. Their core services include Headquarter Sales, Retail Services, and Marketing Services. This includes eCommerce solutions, omnichannel expertise, insights and analytics, and order-to-cash—as well as both in-store and out-of-store consumer engagement. The strategic collaboration is intended to provide actionable insights that drive growth and establish Rritual as a defining brand in the superfoods category.

What CROSSMARK brings to Rritual's Growth Trajectory:

Expertise in Every Channel: Grocery, Drug, Convenience, Natural & Specialty, Mass, Club, eCommerce

Headquarter Sales: Planning, Selling, Execution, Brand Management

Retail Services: Selling, Merchandising, Shelf Management, Audits, Resets

Marketing Services: Experiential, In-outlet Consumer Engagement, Shopper Marketing, Omnichannel Marketing, Digital Marketing, and Media

Insights & Analytics: Proprietary Data Sets, Integrated Insights leading to Smarter Solutions that will drive Faster Growth

"CROSSMARK will accelerate Rritual's development, contributing significantly to our overall strategy to work with national brand leaders, simply, CROSSMARK is best of class," noted David Kerbel, Rritual CEO. "Their expertise and relationships will power the Rritual brand, allowing us to scale more expediently and efficiently on a national level with a streamlined internal team."

According to Jim Badalati, CROSSMARK's SVP of Customer Development West, "We are looking forward to partnering with David and the Rritual team. David and I started at CROSSMARK together over 20 years ago and are aligned with doing things right the first time."

"At Rritual our objective is to have our brand within an arm's length of consumer desire," stated Kerbel. "This will be a highly effective partnership, based on the collaborative execution of our strategic sales plan. CROSSMARK and Rritual are committed to excellence. Together, we are Rritual."

Kerbel, previously a CROSSMARK Executive, has collaborated with CROSSMARK leadership to design an approach that is tailored to Rritual's requirements—recognizing the early stage opportunities that exist within the superfoods category and what is needed to establish Rritual as a category leader. The relationship has also enabled both parties to value the expertise Rritual brings to the table, allowing the partnership to advance with preferred consideration.

About CROSSMARK

Today CROSSMARK accelerates brands throughout nearly every category of the consumer goods industry. Their team of 25,000+ employees are responsible for servicing all major retailers throughout North America—from buying desks to consumer baskets. Additionally, their unparalleled eCommerce and omnichannel expertise continue to innovate the industry, well beyond brick and mortar. Their newly launched proprietary CROSSMARK Accelerator™ platform delivers state-of-the-art insights and analytics through advanced modeling and artificial intelligence. The results are smarter, faster growth.

About Rritual

Rritual is a functional superfood company that creates plant-based elixirs, which support immunity, focus, and relaxation. The company is poised to dominate a segment where demand and sales are growing exponentially. Under the executive leadership with over 100 years of CPG pedigree, Rritual is launching in North America in Q2 2021 as the company positions itself as a leader in the functional health and wellness industry. Rritual's superfood elixirs can be found online at www.rritual.com.

Functional Foods Market

According to Grandview Research*, it is estimated that the global functional food market is projected to reach $275 billion by 2025, growing at 7.9% each year with consumers putting more emphasis on health and wellness.



*https://www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-functional-foods-market



