Innoviz Announces Timing of First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Innoviz Technologies(Nasdaq: INVZ), a technology leader of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call and webinar to discuss the results on the same day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (5:00 a.m. Pacific time).

All are invited to listen to the event by registering for the webinar here.

The webinar can also be accessed by telephone through the following details:

iPhone one-tap:

US: +14086380968, 83470700520#

Israel: +972553301762, 83470700520#

Telephone:

US: +1 408 638 096

Israel: +972 55 330 1762

Webinar ID: 834 7070 0520

Passcode: 872034

International numbers available here.

A replay of the webinar will also be available shortly after the call in the Investors section of Innoviz's website for 90 days.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz is a leading provider of technology that will put autonomous vehicles on roads, ultimately changing the world and making life better. Innoviz is the only company with LiDAR technology that can "see" better than a human driver, while also meeting the automotive industry's strict requirements for performance, safety and price. Selected by BMW for its fully electric iX autonomous car program, Innoviz's technology will be the first to be deployed in consumer vehicles. Innoviz is backed by top-tier strategic partners and investors, including SoftBank Ventures Asia, Samsung, Magna International, Aptiv, Magma Venture Partners, and others. For more information, visit www.innoviz.tech.

Contact Information

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Maya Lustig

Innoviz Technologies

+972 54 677 8100

[email protected]

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach or Matt Glover

(949) 574-3860

[email protected]

