Allison Transmission Receives Certification from California Air Resources Board for Model Year 2021 Electric Hybrid Propulsion System Paired with Cummins Engines

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. and Cummins Inc. today announced they have received annual certification from the California Air Resources Board (ARB) for model year 2021 Allison Hybrid 40/50 Electric Propulsion (H 40/50 EP™) system paired with the Cummins B6.7 and L9 diesel-electric hybrid engines.Originally issued by the ARB in 2014, the dual Executive Order (EO) is required to be reviewed for renewed eligibility on a model year basis. The Allison electric hybrid propulsion system and Cummins engine pairing is used in both straight and articulated transit buses as well as coaches.In full operation since 2003, the Allison H 40/50 EP has been proven to reduce emissions, ensure quieter operation and improve fuel economy up to 25% over similar diesel buses. It provides fast acceleration for an overall smoother ride. Additionally, the H 40/50 EP’s regenerative braking system converts the vehicle’s kinetic energy to stored electric energy when decelerating or stopping. This capability can significantly extend the brake change interval by as much as 350%, reducing maintenance costs.“We appreciate ARB’s continued renewal,” said Barbara Chance, Director of Mobile Source Regulatory Compliance for Allison Transmission. “Allison was the first electric hybrid propulsion system to be certified in California for transit buses and coaches. We are particularly excited to now turn our collaborative focus with ARB on 2022 certification of our eGen Flex electric hybrid propulsion solution, which provides full EV capability for up to 10 miles.”The Cummins B6.7 and L9 diesel-electric hybrid engines feature proven technology designed and developed in-house that is optimized to deliver the efficiency, durability and performance on which transit bus customers depend. The B6.7 diesel-electric hybrid engine is rated at 280 hp (209kW) while the L9 diesel-electric hybrid engine is rated at 330 hp (246kW) for the transit bus market.“Cummins is pleased the Allison electric hybrid propulsion system has received 2021 ARB certification,” said Francisco Lagunas, General Manager, North America Bus Business, Cummins Inc. “We believe the latest Cummins and Allison clean diesel power system will provide our bus customers an even more reliable and environmentally-friendly powertrain to help them be as successful as possible. For 2021, our latest generation of B6.7 and L9 engines are enhanced with improved fuel economy, and improved uptime, reducing overall costs for customers.”Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world’s largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, as well as a supplier of commercial vehicle propulsion solutions, including electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,500 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit [url="]allisontransmission.com[/url].Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 57,800 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $1.8 billion on sales of $19.8 billion in 2020. Learn more at [url="]cummins.com[/url].

