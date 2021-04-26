Lincoln Electric Announces Executive Vice President, President of The Harris Products Group David J. Nangle to Retire

CLEVELAND, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) ( LECO) announced today that David J. Nangle, Executive Vice President, President, The Harris Products Group (HPG) will retire effective October 1, 2021 and will be succeeded by Gregory Doria. As part of the transition, Doria has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, The Harris Products Group. He formerly served as Vice President, Marketing, Lincoln Electric.



Nangle joined Lincoln Electric in 1979 and during his distinguished 42-year career with the Company, held various sales management leadership positions before being named President of the Company’s Harris Calorific subsidiary in 1999, followed by President of the Company’s retail subsidiary, WCTA LLC in 2003, and President of J.W. Harris Co. in 2005. As Executive Vice President, President of The Harris Products Group, Nangle has achieved fifteen years of record sales and profitability growth in the segment through transformational commercial and operational initiatives. In addition, his commitment to operational excellence and sustainability has positioned HPG as an operational leader at Lincoln Electric, as reflected in the many “Chairman Environmental, Health & Safety Awards” earned under Nangle’s leadership. In addition, HPG was awarded Industry Week’s “Best Plant Winner” for their Mason, Ohio facility.

“The Board of Directors and our Executive Team congratulate Dave for his exceptional career and thank him for his significant contributions to Lincoln Electric,” said Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Dave’s passion extended beyond the Company to our customers and his remarkable industry leadership, which helped drive innovation and expand strategic alliances, which we will continue to advance as part of our 2025 Higher Standard Strategy,” Mapes continued. “We all wish him a happy retirement and appreciate his support in ensuring a smooth transition.”

“It’s been an honor and privilege to represent Lincoln Electric for over forty years in such a great industry, and lead such an exceptional team at Harris,” said Nangle. “I am tremendously proud of what we have accomplished together and the strategic goals we are working to achieve,” Nangle commented. “While I will certainly miss my family of colleagues, customers and industry partners, I feel this is the right time for a leadership change and Greg will successfully lead the team forward and drive continued success.”

“I am confident that Greg’s global commercial and application expertise will help advance HPG’s strategic initiatives,” stated Mapes. “Greg’s track record of leading successful change management initiatives will reinforce HPG as a high-performance organization ready to capitalize on future growth opportunities.”

Doria joined Lincoln Electric in 2000 and during his twenty year career with the Company has held several leadership positions in sales and marketing, including Director, Global Industry Segments, Director of Global Sales & Application Engineering for Indalco, and West Regional Sales Manager (USA). Since 2019, he has served as Vice President, Marketing with oversight of Lincoln Electric’s global industry segment strategy and marketing program, as well as applications engineering. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Western Ontario and an MBA from the University of Phoenix. He has also completed Lincoln Electric’s Management Development and Leadership programs.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 55 manufacturing locations in 18 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

