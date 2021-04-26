Progenity to Present Two Abstracts for Novel Ingestible Drug Delivery Technologies at Digestive Disease Week 2021

SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. ( PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, today announced that two abstracts related to Progenity’s ingestible drug delivery technologies for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders have been accepted for presentation at Digestive Disease Week® (DDW). The DDW Virtual Meeting, taking place May 21-23, 2021, is the world’s premier meeting for physicians, researchers, and industry in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy, and gastrointestinal surgery.



Details of the presentations are as follows:

Session Title: Animal Models: Pre-Clinical Treatment of Intestinal Inflammation

Session Date & Time: May 21, 2021 from 12:15 PM to 1:00 PM Eastern

Presentation Title: Targeted Delivery of Soluble Tofacitinib Citrate to the Site of Inflammation to Improve Efficacy and Safety

Session Title: Imaging Techniques and Technologies in GI

Session Date & Time: May 23, 2021 from 12:15 PM to 1:00 PM Eastern

Presentation Title: Development of a Novel Drug Delivery System 2 (DDS2) for Colon Targeted Delivery Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis (UC)

The study findings will be a part of on-demand sessions which are embargoed until 12:15 p.m. Eastern the day the ePoster is presented. More information about these abstracts will be made available on the Progenity website following the conference.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity provides in vitro molecular tests designed to improve lives by providing actionable information that helps guide patients and physicians in making medical decisions during key life stages. The company applies a multi-omics approach, combining genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to its molecular testing products and to the development of a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. Progenity’s vision is to transform healthcare to become more precise and personal by improving diagnoses of disease and improving patient outcomes through localized treatment with targeted therapies.

For more information about Progenity’s products and pipeline visit www.progenity.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

