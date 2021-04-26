>
Nephros Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

April 26, 2021 | About: NEPH +2.5%

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nephros, Inc. ( NEPH), a leading water technology company, today announced that it will file its first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 6, 2021 after market close and will host a conference call that same day at 4:30 PM ET.

Participants may dial into the call as follows:
Domestic access: 1-844-808-7106
International access: 1-412-317-5285

Upon joining, please ask to be joined into the Nephros conference call.

A replay of the call can be accessed until May 13, 2021 at 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers and entering replay access code: 10153586.

An audio archive of the call will be available shortly after the call on the Nephros investor relations page at https://investors.nephros.com/events/.

About Nephros

Nephros is a leading water technology company in medical and commercial water purification and pathogen detection, headquartered in the USA. Our diverse team of passionate employees is dedicated to advancing point-of-use water safety through education, product solutions, and emergency outbreak response management.

For more information about Nephros, please visit www.nephros.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kirin Smith, President
PCG Advisory, Inc.
(646) 823-8656
[email protected]
www.pcgadvisory.com

Company Contact:
Andy Astor, President and CEO
Nephros, Inc.
(201) 345-0824
[email protected]
www.nephros.com

