Pacific Biosciences Launches New HiFi Sequencing Workflow to Further Improve HiFi's Industry Leading Accuracy

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. ( PACB), a global leader offering a comprehensive view of genomes, transcriptomes, and epigenomes, today announced the availability of HiFi Sequencing and Software v10.1 Release on the Sequel II and Sequel IIe Systems. The new release increases the number of HiFi reads at or above 99.9% accuracy (QV30) for whole genome sequencing-based applications. This combined release further improves the quality of HiFi Sequencing while providing​ an efficient and scalable workflow for sequencing hundreds to thousands of whole human genomes per year on Sequel II and IIe Systems.

Broadly adopted by scientists worldwide who have discovered how highly accurate long reads enable deeper biological insight into genomes, this latest high-throughput sequencing and analysis workflow release includes a new HiFi library prep protocol offering a three-fold reduction in DNA input enabling HiFi whole genome sequencing with limited sample quantities (blood, tissue biopsies and cell lines).

“We see building enthusiasm in the market for HiFi and this new release demonstrates our commitment to continuously improving our already industry-leading accuracy and key aspects of the workflow,” said Jasmine Pritchard, Vice President of Product Marketing at Pacific Biosciences. “This new kit also includes our fastest polymerase on our Sequel II/IIe to date, resulting in improved HiFi data quality. Our team is focused on delivering advancements across the full spectrum of our portfolio, from sample preparation to downstream analysis. We are extremely excited about our roadmap which will enable customers to advance scientific discovery.”

The release was developed in collaboration with Children’s Mercy Kansas City for sequencing thousands of whole human genomes per year on Sequel II and IIe Systems. This high-throughput sequencing and analysis workflow supports the adoption of HiFi reads for comprehensive variant detection to better understand the genetic causes of rare and inherited diseases.​

“We work with families that are struggling and we’re trying to provide them the answer that they need. Children’s Mercy is scaling its sequencing capacity and, together with PacBio, we can expand our research capability to explore potential disease-causing variants not explained by current genome or exome sequencing,” said Emily G. Farrow, PhD, CGC, Director of Lab Operations at Children’s Mercy Research Institute. “This new workflow provides efficiency in our lab where now two research scientists can comfortably produce one thousand HiFi libraries a year, with the hope of doubling the throughput for library prep by automated liquid handling currently tested in the laboratory.”

The release also features new enabling workflows for variant calling and analysis of the SARS-CoV-2 genome in combination with the recently released high throughput COVID sequencing protocol developed in partnership with Labcorp.

The HiFi Sequencing and Software v10.1 Release is available to order today and includes the following features:

New Consumables ​- SMRTbell Enzyme Clean Up Kit 2.0​, Sequel II Primer v5​, Polymerase Binding Kit 2.2

HiFi Protocol​ - Updated HiFi Express protocol enabling reduced DNA input ​

Sequel II ICS v10.1​ - On-instrument workflow improvements that simplify run set up, especially for multiplexed applications

SMRT Link v10.1​ - Updates for Adaptive Loading, our new HiFiViral for SARS-CoV-2 analysis application, and improved Iso-Seq Analysis for multiplexed samples

For more, please visit our Latest Release Page, and download SMRT Link v10.1 on the Software Downloads Page.

