Unique Logistics International, Inc. Appoints Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unique Logistics International, Inc. (UNQL) (the "Company"), a global logistics and freight forwarding company, is pleased to announce that Eli Kay has been named as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

An experienced financial manager, Mr. Kay joined the Company in February and brings more than 25 years of both domestic and international talent including accounting, corporate finance, auditing and M&A. He is responsible for all aspects of financial management including required SEC reporting and compliance. His strong leadership will assist in achieving the Company's goals, including growth through acquisition targets.

"We remain committed to our strategic plan. Eli's contributions to the team are enormous", said Sunandan Ray, CEO of Unique Logistics International. "We are excited to have him focus on some important initiatives for the Company and its shareholders."

Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Kay served as a CFO for Transit Wireless LLC, an exclusive provider of wireless infrastructure in the New York City Subway. Before that, he served as a CFO at JFKIAT, a joint venture between Delta Airlines and Royal Schiphol Group created with purpose of building and managing Terminal 4 at JF Kennedy International Airport where he was leading a multibillion-dollar airport redevelopment bid with the PANYNJ and many other projects. After graduating from the University of Oregon with a degree in accounting, Eli spent over 10 years in public accounting with Moss Adams LLC and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLC servicing many SEC and private clients in a variety of industries. Eli holds an Executive MBA from the University of Oregon and is a licensed CPA.

