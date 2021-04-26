>
Raytheon Technologies Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces 7 Percent Quarterly Rate Increase

April 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:RTX +0%

PR Newswire

WALTHAM, Mass., April 26, 2021

WALTHAM, Mass., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of 51 cents per outstanding share of RTX common stock, which represents an increase of more than 7 percent over the prior quarter's dividend amount. The dividend will be payable on June 17, 2021 to shareowners of record at the close of business on May 21, 2021.

"The increase in our dividend reflects our long-standing commitment to deliver consistent and growing cash returns to shareowners," said Raytheon Technologies chief executive officer Greg Hayes. "The outlook for our company is positive and we remain on track to return $18 to $20 billion to shareowners in the four years following the merger."

RTX, formerly United Technologies Corporation, has paid cash dividends on its common stock every year since 1936.

About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes statements related to dividends that constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Past dividends provide no assurance as to future dividends. The timing, payment and amount of future dividends, if any, could vary significantly from past dividends due to a number of risks and uncertainties. These factors include those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with the SEC from time to time.

