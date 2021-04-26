Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Eighth Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce [NYSE: CRM], the global leader in CRM, today announced that for the eighth consecutive year it has been ranked the #1 CRM provider by International Data Corporation (IDC) in its latest Worldwide Semiannual Software Tracker.

Salesforce grew its overall market share position and increased its revenue more than any other Customer Relationship Management (CRM) vendor. Additionally, the IDC data shows that Salesforce is the market share leader in IDC's segments for sales applications, customer service applications, marketing applications, model-driven application platforms and enterprise community applications.

"Digital transformation is an imperative for companies of all sizes and industries in our current success-from-anywhere world," said David Schmaier, President and Chief Product Officer, Salesforce. "The latest IDC numbers exemplify how companies are partnering with Salesforce to drive growth and connect with customers in innovative new ways."

In addition to being the #1 CRM provider worldwide, Salesforce is also the #1 market share leader for CRM in North America, Western Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific (including Japan).

