>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Manulife Financial Corporation announces intention to redeem USD 4.70% Senior Notes

April 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:MFC +0% PHS:MFC +0% TSX:MFC +1.14%

PR Newswire

TORONTO, April 26, 2021

C$ unless otherwise stated
TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Financial Corporation ("MFC") today announced its intention to redeem at par on June 23, 2021 all of its outstanding U.S.$1 billlion principal amount of 4.70% senior notes due June 23, 2046 (the "Notes"). The Notes are redeemable at MFC's option in whole, but not in part, on June 23, 2021 and thereafter on every June 23rd at a redemption price equal to par, together with accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date of redemption. Formal notice will be delivered to holders of Notes in accordance with MFC's Trust Indenture.

Interest on the Notes will cease to accrue on the redemption date.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of December 31, 2020, we had $1.3 trillion (US$1.0 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $31.6 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manulife-financial-corporation-announces-intention-to-redeem-usd-4-70-senior-notes-301276237.html

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)