PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Koppers Holdings Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2021 Conference Call

April 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:KOP +0%

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) plans to release its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 before the opening of the markets on Friday, May 7, 2021, and discuss its outlook on a conference call later that day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Presentation materials will be available at least 15 minutes before the call on www.koppers.com in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

Koppers Logo

Interested parties may access the live audio broadcast toll free by dialing 833-366-1128 in the United States and Canada, or 412-902-6774 for international, Conference ID number 10152842. Participants are requested to access the call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time to complete a brief registration.

The conference call will be broadcast live online at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/koppers210507.html. (Due to the length of this URL, it may be necessary to copy and paste this hyperlink into the internet browser's URL address field.)

An audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call at 877-344-7529 for U.S. toll free, 855-669-9658 for Canada toll free, or 412-317-0088 for international, Conference ID number 10152842. The recording will be available for replay through August 7, 2021.

About Koppers

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. We serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia and Europe. The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP." For more information, visit us on the Web: www.koppers.com. Questions concerning investor relations should be directed to Michael Zugay at 412-227-2231 or Quynh McGuire at 412-227-2049.

For Information:

Michael J. Zugay, Chief Financial Officer


412 227 2231


[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/koppers-holdings-inc-schedules-first-quarter-2021-conference-call-301276463.html

SOURCE Koppers


