JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to participate in upcoming virtual investor conferences

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:JELD) today announced that John Linker, chief financial officer, will participate in investor meetings at the Wolfe Research Housing Conference on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Mr. Linker will also participate in a virtual fireside chat discussion at the Goldman Sachs Global Industrials & Materials Conference on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

Gary S. Michel, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat discussion at the 14th Annual J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 9:45 a.m. EDT.

A link to the audio webcasts for the Goldman Sachs and J.P.Morgan conferences, along with replay and additional information, will be available on the investor relations portion of the company's website at https://investors.jeld-wen.com.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN, founded in 1960, is one of the world's largest door and window manufacturers, operating manufacturing and distribution facilities in 19 countries located primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN designs, produces and distributes an extensive range of interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for use in the new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. JELD-WEN is a recognized leader in manufacturing energy-efficient products and has been an ENERGY STAR® Partner since 1998. Our products are marketed globally under the JELD-WEN® brand, along with several market-leading regional brands such as Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Trend® in Australia. For more information visit www.jeld-wen.com.

