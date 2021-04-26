Trucking Companies to Receive Added Convenience through Trimble and TravelCenters of America Software Integration

WESTLAKE, Ohio and SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ: TA) and Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) today announced a software integration, which will offer a more convenient and more efficient way for major fleet companies to receive truck maintenance. Fleets tracking their needed repairs and maintenance in Trimble's TMT Fleet Maintenance software will now be able to leverage an add-on module to connect and schedule their work order at a TA Truck Service center with ease.

The new direct connection enables a more seamless collaboration between fleets and the nearly 250 TA Truck Service Centers, allowing fleets to more easily schedule maintenance, track and record service status, access parts and labor records and create invoices. Managing the connectivity through TMT Fleet Maintenance can also help eliminate duplicate data entry, result in fewer data entry errors and provide a more accurate and complete track record of maintenance over the entire lifecycle of a fleet's equipment. The module extends Trimble's ability to manage outsourced repairs by facilitating communication between fleet maintenance personnel and TA service locations with respect to scheduling and approval of repair work.

"We're committed to enhancing the entire travel center experience at TA and are taking steps to improve efficiencies and convenience in all we do. We're listening to what our guests want, and this integration is a perfect example," said Brian Lukavich, divisional vice president, TravelCenters of America. "We've provided superior service to major fleets for years in our TA Truck Service centers and we're proud to make our expert technicians even easier to access through this technological advancement."

"The new TravelCenters of America module is an extension of our commitment to help fleets harness technology to make more informed decisions about their assets," said Mike Keus, vice president, Asset Maintenance, Trimble Transportation. "By utilizing this new module, TMT Fleet Maintenance users gain direct connectivity to TravelCenters of America repair locations to help streamline the repair process and maximize utilization of their equipment."

The new TMT module with TravelCenters of America is available from Trimble as an add-on to TMT Fleet Maintenance. For additional information regarding the TMT Fleet Maintenance, visit: https://transportation.trimble.com/products/tmt-fleet-maintenance .

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its nearly 20,000 employees serve customers in over 270 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, convenience stores, full-service and quick-service restaurants, car and truck parking and other services and amenities dedicated to providing great experiences for professional drivers and the general motoring public. TravelCenters of America operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube®, Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. For more information, visit: www.ta-petro.com.

About Trimble Transportation

Trimble Transportation is multi-modal and provides solutions for the long-haul trucking, field service management, rail and construction logistics industries to create a fully integrated supply chain. In trucking, Trimble provides enterprise and mobility solutions focused on business intelligence and data analytics; safety and regulatory compliance; navigation and routing; freight brokerage; supply chain visibility and final mile; transportation management and fleet maintenance. With an intelligent ecosystem of products and services, Trimble enables customers to embrace the rapid technological evolution of the industry and connect all aspects of transportation and logistics—trucks, drivers, back office, freight and assets. Through the combined legacy of ALK, PeopleNet and TMW Systems, Trimble delivers an open, scalable platform to help customers make more informed decisions and maximize performance, visibility and safety. For more information about Trimble Transportation, visit: https://www.trimble.com/transportation-logistics .

About Trimble



Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

GTRMB

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trucking-companies-to-receive-added-convenience-through-trimble-and-travelcenters-of-america-software-integration-301276342.html

SOURCE Trimble