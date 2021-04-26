Elm Partners Management LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF

Investment company Elm Partners Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elm Partners Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Elm Partners Management LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $688 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EFA,

EFA, Added Positions: VGK, VWO, VPL, VTI, VNQ, VTV, VNQI, VB, HYLB, VGSH, BIL,

VGK, VWO, VPL, VTI, VNQ, VTV, VNQI, VB, HYLB, VGSH, BIL, Reduced Positions: BND, VTEB, TIP, VSS, IVV, MUB, AGG, IEMG, IEUR, IPAC, EWC, HYG, IJR, IUSV, SCHB, SCZ, EFV, IWD,

For the details of Elm Partners Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elm+partners+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 553,510 shares, 16.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.98% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,530,121 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.90% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 1,174,813 shares, 10.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.83% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,042,967 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 653,121 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%

Elm Partners Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elm Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 21.83%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $63.69, with an estimated average price of $62. The stock is now traded at around $66.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 1,174,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elm Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 23.89%. The purchase prices were between $79.09 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $82.02. The stock is now traded at around $83.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 449,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elm Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 23.36%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $97.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 267,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elm Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 36.97%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 77,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.