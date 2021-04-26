Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC Buys State Street Corporation, Union Pacific Corp, Waste Management Inc, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Intel Corp, Quest Diagnostics Inc

Investment company Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys State Street Corporation, Union Pacific Corp, Waste Management Inc, TJX Inc, American Tower Corp, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Intel Corp, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Shopify Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC owns 121 stocks with a total value of $461 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 166,302 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 109,390 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.36% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 45,759 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.20% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 147,439 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.12% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 63,070 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.71%

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $81.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 68,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $223.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 23,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $70.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 24,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $254.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $610.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $246.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 750.06%. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $135.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 40,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.16%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $156.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.34%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $145.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.22%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 27,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.56%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08.