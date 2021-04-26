Whittier Trust Co Buys Facebook Inc, First Republic Bank, EOG Resources Inc, Sells BlackRock Inc, Boeing Co, Blackstone Group Inc

South Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Whittier Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, First Republic Bank, EOG Resources Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells BlackRock Inc, Boeing Co, Blackstone Group Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Whittier Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Whittier Trust Co owns 1493 stocks with a total value of $5.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FB, FRC, EOG, XOM, DPZ, EWBC, EXP, FICO, MRCY, DOW, FDS, FAST, DD, DSL, U, D, DUK, FCN, FDX, PING, DKNG, VNT, ABNB, AIRC, FIS, DLB, EXC, EXPE, ITI, ES, TPL, CEV, FFWM, EMQQ, GNR, LNT, ACGL, SAN, BNS, CRH, CPT, CSU, CASY, CHH, DECK, DISCA, DLTR, DCI, DOV, E, EZPW, EGBN, EGP, EMN, DISH, EPR, EEFT, EXPD, EXR, EXTR, FFIV, FFG, FLIR, FRT, FNF, FITB, FHN, AJRD, HL, IHG, LSTR, LII, LYG, MANH, MORN, NAV, OGE, PTR, PB, DORM, RBA, RCI, STM, SGEN, SNN, SWX, EQNR, STLD, TRX, UMPQ, EVRG, WTM, CROX, HPI, HTGC, EDU, TA, DFS, FCAM, DISCK, RGA, DG, PLOW, BAH, LE70, VER, CPRI, TMHC, ARMK, ZEN, WPG, TMX, STOR, EVFM, ASND, DEA, ETSY, TEAM, COUP, IRTC, KRYS, ROKU, PRVB, FTDR, MRNA, UBER, NVST, SSPK, RPRX, ACCD, BLI, LNSR, A8C3, CNXC, AIV, GL40, OPEN, CGNT, CGNT, DBEF, DWX, FUTY, GLTR, HACK, IHI, INDA, IVOL, QTEC, SCHC, SIL, VTV,

FB, FRC, EOG, XOM, DPZ, EWBC, EXP, FICO, MRCY, DOW, FDS, FAST, DD, DSL, U, D, DUK, FCN, FDX, PING, DKNG, VNT, ABNB, AIRC, FIS, DLB, EXC, EXPE, ITI, ES, TPL, CEV, FFWM, EMQQ, GNR, LNT, ACGL, SAN, BNS, CRH, CPT, CSU, CASY, CHH, DECK, DISCA, DLTR, DCI, DOV, E, EZPW, EGBN, EGP, EMN, DISH, EPR, EEFT, EXPD, EXR, EXTR, FFIV, FFG, FLIR, FRT, FNF, FITB, FHN, AJRD, HL, IHG, LSTR, LII, LYG, MANH, MORN, NAV, OGE, PTR, PB, DORM, RBA, RCI, STM, SGEN, SNN, SWX, EQNR, STLD, TRX, UMPQ, EVRG, WTM, CROX, HPI, HTGC, EDU, TA, DFS, FCAM, DISCK, RGA, DG, PLOW, BAH, LE70, VER, CPRI, TMHC, ARMK, ZEN, WPG, TMX, STOR, EVFM, ASND, DEA, ETSY, TEAM, COUP, IRTC, KRYS, ROKU, PRVB, FTDR, MRNA, UBER, NVST, SSPK, RPRX, ACCD, BLI, LNSR, A8C3, CNXC, AIV, GL40, OPEN, CGNT, CGNT, DBEF, DWX, FUTY, GLTR, HACK, IHI, INDA, IVOL, QTEC, SCHC, SIL, VTV, Added Positions: IVV, IEMG, IJH, AMZN, MSFT, SHW, AMAT, PYPL, IJR, AAPL, GOOG, HON, VEA, BRK.B, HD, IWM, AMGN, JPM, NKE, TMO, VNQ, CRM, DIA, HYG, JPST, VCIT, ADBE, C, JNJ, MRK, SBUX, TJX, TXN, DIS, ANTM, AVGO, IWN, ASML, ACN, ARCC, TFC, CMCSA, COST, ETN, MDLZ, MMC, MPWR, NSC, PEP, LIN, URI, UNH, VLO, VZ, SPSC, APTV, FTV, RSP, VCSH, VRP, VUG, VWO, AES, T, ABT, ALL, MO, AEP, AMT, ABC, AZPN, BOH, CVS, CVX, CME, CPRT, DHR, DE, EL, GS, GOOGL, GGG, GPK, INTU, JJSF, JKHY, KMB, MCD, SPGI, MCRI, EGOV, NFLX, NVO, ORLY, ODFL, PHG, PG, PRU, QCOM, ROLL, RLI, RPM, SPG, SSD, SONY, TRV, SUI, TDY, RTX, WDFC, WFC, WST, PM, STWD, TSLA, COR, KMI, ACRE, NOW, IQV, FOXF, KEYS, SHOP, CABO, BLD, OLLI, PLNT, AVTR, AGG, BAB, IGSB, ESGE, GLD, GVI, IEFA, IEV, IWD, SCHD, VCR, VHT, VOE, VOT, XLK, XLP, XLY, XOP, AOS, AYI, AMD, AMG, AFL, ALB, ARE, ALGN, AWR, AME, AON, ATR, AZN, AVY, AVA, BHP, BAC, BBY, BIO, BIIB, BRO, CACI, CMS, CVBF, CSL, CI, COLM, GLW, CUZ, CW, DHI, XRAY, ECL, EIX, EA, OVV, ENB, ETR, ERIC, ESS, NEE, FISV, FMX, F, GD, GE, GIS, GNTX, GPC, GILD, HDB, HSBC, WELL, HEI, HELE, HSIC, HXL, INFO, ING, IDA, IEX, ITW, TT, ICE, JBHT, JCI, JLL, K, KEY, KEX, KR, LKQ, LH, LMT, MTB, MGM, MKL, MLM, MKC, MTH, MU, MAA, NBIX, NDSN, NOC, NVAX, IX, OSK, OTTR, PPG, PKG, PAYX, PFE, PVH, PLUG, PRGS, PSA, RJF, RELX, RNR, RIO, ROST, RY, RDS.A, SAP, POOL, SEIC, SJT, SMG, SRE, SCI, SBNY, SWK, STE, SNV, SYY, TSM, TECH, TFX, TSCO, TRP, TRMB, TSN, CUBE, UGI, USB, VOD, WRB, WMT, WBA, WETF, WWE, WEX, YUM, ZBH, EBAY, TDG, RDS.B, DK, SBI, POR, MA, WU, FSLR, TMUS, DAL, LULU, AWK, ULTA, ROIC, TAK, BUD, PMT, VRSK, GM, HII, YNDX, MPC, XYL, GWRE, PSX, FANG, WDAY, ZTS, ICLR, CDW, RNG, BURL, TWTR, HLT, BABA, GDDY, TRU, TDOC, KHC, HLI, RACE, RMR, CRSP, YUMC, LW, ICHR, AYX, IR, SPOT, RVI, REZI, DELL, FOXA, IAA, NET, BEPC, ACWI, DSI, DVY, ESGD, EWH, HDV, IAU, IBB, IWF, IWP, IXUS, KRE, MOO, PFF, SCHF, SCZ, SDY, SUSA, SUSB, SUSC, TIP, VAW, VBK, VGT, VIGI, VSS, VTI, VXF, XLB, XLE, XLI, XLRE, XLU, XLV, XPH,

IVV, IEMG, IJH, AMZN, MSFT, SHW, AMAT, PYPL, IJR, AAPL, GOOG, HON, VEA, BRK.B, HD, IWM, AMGN, JPM, NKE, TMO, VNQ, CRM, DIA, HYG, JPST, VCIT, ADBE, C, JNJ, MRK, SBUX, TJX, TXN, DIS, ANTM, AVGO, IWN, ASML, ACN, ARCC, TFC, CMCSA, COST, ETN, MDLZ, MMC, MPWR, NSC, PEP, LIN, URI, UNH, VLO, VZ, SPSC, APTV, FTV, RSP, VCSH, VRP, VUG, VWO, AES, T, ABT, ALL, MO, AEP, AMT, ABC, AZPN, BOH, CVS, CVX, CME, CPRT, DHR, DE, EL, GS, GOOGL, GGG, GPK, INTU, JJSF, JKHY, KMB, MCD, SPGI, MCRI, EGOV, NFLX, NVO, ORLY, ODFL, PHG, PG, PRU, QCOM, ROLL, RLI, RPM, SPG, SSD, SONY, TRV, SUI, TDY, RTX, WDFC, WFC, WST, PM, STWD, TSLA, COR, KMI, ACRE, NOW, IQV, FOXF, KEYS, SHOP, CABO, BLD, OLLI, PLNT, AVTR, AGG, BAB, IGSB, ESGE, GLD, GVI, IEFA, IEV, IWD, SCHD, VCR, VHT, VOE, VOT, XLK, XLP, XLY, XOP, AOS, AYI, AMD, AMG, AFL, ALB, ARE, ALGN, AWR, AME, AON, ATR, AZN, AVY, AVA, BHP, BAC, BBY, BIO, BIIB, BRO, CACI, CMS, CVBF, CSL, CI, COLM, GLW, CUZ, CW, DHI, XRAY, ECL, EIX, EA, OVV, ENB, ETR, ERIC, ESS, NEE, FISV, FMX, F, GD, GE, GIS, GNTX, GPC, GILD, HDB, HSBC, WELL, HEI, HELE, HSIC, HXL, INFO, ING, IDA, IEX, ITW, TT, ICE, JBHT, JCI, JLL, K, KEY, KEX, KR, LKQ, LH, LMT, MTB, MGM, MKL, MLM, MKC, MTH, MU, MAA, NBIX, NDSN, NOC, NVAX, IX, OSK, OTTR, PPG, PKG, PAYX, PFE, PVH, PLUG, PRGS, PSA, RJF, RELX, RNR, RIO, ROST, RY, RDS.A, SAP, POOL, SEIC, SJT, SMG, SRE, SCI, SBNY, SWK, STE, SNV, SYY, TSM, TECH, TFX, TSCO, TRP, TRMB, TSN, CUBE, UGI, USB, VOD, WRB, WMT, WBA, WETF, WWE, WEX, YUM, ZBH, EBAY, TDG, RDS.B, DK, SBI, POR, MA, WU, FSLR, TMUS, DAL, LULU, AWK, ULTA, ROIC, TAK, BUD, PMT, VRSK, GM, HII, YNDX, MPC, XYL, GWRE, PSX, FANG, WDAY, ZTS, ICLR, CDW, RNG, BURL, TWTR, HLT, BABA, GDDY, TRU, TDOC, KHC, HLI, RACE, RMR, CRSP, YUMC, LW, ICHR, AYX, IR, SPOT, RVI, REZI, DELL, FOXA, IAA, NET, BEPC, ACWI, DSI, DVY, ESGD, EWH, HDV, IAU, IBB, IWF, IWP, IXUS, KRE, MOO, PFF, SCHF, SCZ, SDY, SUSA, SUSB, SUSC, TIP, VAW, VBK, VGT, VIGI, VSS, VTI, VXF, XLB, XLE, XLI, XLRE, XLU, XLV, XPH, Reduced Positions: BLK, BA, BX, CAT, BMY, BFAM, SPY, MDY, VV, APH, COP, BOOT, CRL, CP, CARR, INTC, SIVB, V, MDB, BJRI, CAJ, CE, CERN, CHTR, BL, EEM, EFA, IWO, QQQ, DDD, AXP, BLKB, BXP, CDNS, CPB, COF, FUN, CNC, CHE, IBM, PNC, BKNG, STT, MYC, MCA, NKLA, CWI, DGS, FVD, GUNR, ABB, CB, A, APD, AKAM, HES, AEE, AMX, AIG, AMP, ADI, AJG, ATO, ADP, AXS, BP, BIDU, BLL, BCS, BAX, BBBY, BDC, BWA, BSX, BDN, BTI, CF, CSX, CNI, CNQ, BXMT, KMX, CAH, CCL, CSV, CX, CNP, CENX, LUMN, SCHW, CAKE, CTAS, CTXS, KO, CCEP, CTSH, CL, CIG, DXC, CAG, ED, CCI, CMI, DTE, DVN, DEO, EW, LLY, EPD, EFX, BEN, IT, GLNG, FUL, LHX, HIG, PEAK, HPQ, HUM, IPG, SJM, KLAC, LVS, LAZ, LEG, LBTYA, CLI, MIC, MRO, MAS, MCK, MET, TAP, MCO, MS, MSI, VTRS, NFG, NGG, NTAP, NEM, NOK, NVS, NUE, OXY, OMC, PCAR, PKI, PXD, PLT, PHM, RSG, BB, ROK, RCL, SNY, SLB, SO, LUV, TROW, TEF, TEVA, TR, TOT, UPS, VFC, VTR, GWW, WAT, WY, WLTW, WEC, WYNN, CEMI, ET, NKX, BFZ, BHK, LBTYK, CLR, FOR, CVE, BBN, PHYS, HCA, STAG, TRIP, BCEI, BCEI, POST, BLUE, NWSA, REXR, AMH, CHGG, NMIH, BHR, SYF, AVNS, QRVO, BOX, UNIT, BKI, CWEN, CC, LILA, LILAK, SRG, HPE, GRWG, AA, HWM, CARS, BKR, BHF, MFGP, CNNE, WH, PRSP, ALC, ZM, KTB, AMCR, PTON, ARNC, OTIS, SNOW, ACWX, AGZ, BND, DEM, DVYE, EEMV, EPP, EWX, GDX, GEM, HEDJ, HEFA, IDV, IVE, IWR, SGOL, SHYG, SPSB, SPTS, SUB, TLT, VBR, VDE, VFH, VGSH, VOO, XHB, XLF,

BLK, BA, BX, CAT, BMY, BFAM, SPY, MDY, VV, APH, COP, BOOT, CRL, CP, CARR, INTC, SIVB, V, MDB, BJRI, CAJ, CE, CERN, CHTR, BL, EEM, EFA, IWO, QQQ, DDD, AXP, BLKB, BXP, CDNS, CPB, COF, FUN, CNC, CHE, IBM, PNC, BKNG, STT, MYC, MCA, NKLA, CWI, DGS, FVD, GUNR, ABB, CB, A, APD, AKAM, HES, AEE, AMX, AIG, AMP, ADI, AJG, ATO, ADP, AXS, BP, BIDU, BLL, BCS, BAX, BBBY, BDC, BWA, BSX, BDN, BTI, CF, CSX, CNI, CNQ, BXMT, KMX, CAH, CCL, CSV, CX, CNP, CENX, LUMN, SCHW, CAKE, CTAS, CTXS, KO, CCEP, CTSH, CL, CIG, DXC, CAG, ED, CCI, CMI, DTE, DVN, DEO, EW, LLY, EPD, EFX, BEN, IT, GLNG, FUL, LHX, HIG, PEAK, HPQ, HUM, IPG, SJM, KLAC, LVS, LAZ, LEG, LBTYA, CLI, MIC, MRO, MAS, MCK, MET, TAP, MCO, MS, MSI, VTRS, NFG, NGG, NTAP, NEM, NOK, NVS, NUE, OXY, OMC, PCAR, PKI, PXD, PLT, PHM, RSG, BB, ROK, RCL, SNY, SLB, SO, LUV, TROW, TEF, TEVA, TR, TOT, UPS, VFC, VTR, GWW, WAT, WY, WLTW, WEC, WYNN, CEMI, ET, NKX, BFZ, BHK, LBTYK, CLR, FOR, CVE, BBN, PHYS, HCA, STAG, TRIP, BCEI, BCEI, POST, BLUE, NWSA, REXR, AMH, CHGG, NMIH, BHR, SYF, AVNS, QRVO, BOX, UNIT, BKI, CWEN, CC, LILA, LILAK, SRG, HPE, GRWG, AA, HWM, CARS, BKR, BHF, MFGP, CNNE, WH, PRSP, ALC, ZM, KTB, AMCR, PTON, ARNC, OTIS, SNOW, ACWX, AGZ, BND, DEM, DVYE, EEMV, EPP, EWX, GDX, GEM, HEDJ, HEFA, IDV, IVE, IWR, SGOL, SHYG, SPSB, SPTS, SUB, TLT, VBR, VDE, VFH, VGSH, VOO, XHB, XLF, Sold Out: VTIP, KBE, CXO, CEO, KW, TDTT, CHL, AIV, AIV, ETRN, W, W02A, 13C0, 50AA, RESI, SRC, QEP, OPI, SGT, CHU, HTH, PCQ, L, STAR, TIF, TS, RRC, PFG, NTR, OCFC, INDT, CWCO,

For the details of WHITTIER TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/whittier+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 560,311 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,703,503 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 788,813 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 44,601 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 316,901 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.89%

Whittier Trust Co initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $301.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 162,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whittier Trust Co initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $144.99 and $178.23, with an estimated average price of $161.86. The stock is now traded at around $179.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 88,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whittier Trust Co initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $69.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 131,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whittier Trust Co initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 146,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whittier Trust Co initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29. The stock is now traded at around $397.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 19,463 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whittier Trust Co initiated holding in East West Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.14 and $78.32, with an estimated average price of $68.01. The stock is now traded at around $76.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 93,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whittier Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 748,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whittier Trust Co added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 78.74%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $266.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 45,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whittier Trust Co added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 279.42%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $134.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 51,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whittier Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 85.03%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $97.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 56,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whittier Trust Co added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 38.36%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $257.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 34,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whittier Trust Co added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 27.23%. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $340.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 27,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whittier Trust Co sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48.

Whittier Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33.

Whittier Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Whittier Trust Co sold out a holding in CNOOC Ltd. The sale prices were between $87.8 and $131.6, with an estimated average price of $112.87.

Whittier Trust Co sold out a holding in iStar Inc. The sale prices were between $14.4 and $18.27, with an estimated average price of $16.49.

Whittier Trust Co sold out a holding in Hilltop Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $27.17 and $39.37, with an estimated average price of $32.82.