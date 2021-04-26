Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc Buys Microsoft Corp, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Sells General Electric Co, ConocoPhillips, iShares Gold Trust

Reno, NV, based Investment company Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, EOG Resources Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells General Electric Co, ConocoPhillips, iShares Gold Trust, Amphenol Corp, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc. As of 2021Q1, Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc owns 971 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MRCY, NAV, PING, VNT, AJRD, VFH, VTRS, NTES, RSP, U, EWY, IVOL, RTP, ABNB, ANGL, ARKK, CQQQ, GNR, MAXN, RJA, SGOL, XOP, LNSR, PLTR, AB, TW, DMTK, ENPH, BCX, TUP, SGEN, SMG, PRGO, PENN, IIVI, CCJ,

MRCY, NAV, PING, VNT, AJRD, VFH, VTRS, NTES, RSP, U, EWY, IVOL, RTP, ABNB, ANGL, ARKK, CQQQ, GNR, MAXN, RJA, SGOL, XOP, LNSR, PLTR, AB, TW, DMTK, ENPH, BCX, TUP, SGEN, SMG, PRGO, PENN, IIVI, CCJ, Added Positions: MSFT, MDY, IEMG, IWN, VV, SPY, EOG, VWO, AMZN, HON, GOOG, JPM, VCIT, VEA, XLF, DIS, MMM, AAPL, AMAT, CRM, PYPL, AMGN, GLD, ABT, GS, MPWR, NVDA, FB, EFA, IWO, QQQ, CVX, JNJ, NKE, NSC, ODFL, PEP, SHW, SONY, SBUX, TJX, TMO, FRC, EEM, VNQ, VRP, ASML, ACN, ADBE, AXP, AMT, AME, TFC, CVS, C, CPRT, COST, DE, ETN, EMR, GGG, HD, INTC, JKHY, MDLZ, SPGI, MRK, PNC, LIN, PG, TDY, URI, UNH, VLO, WDFC, ANTM, WST, BX, PM, AVGO, APTV, NOW, ABBV, FTV, IEFA, AES, PLD, T, ARE, AZPN, BOH, BRK.B, CRL, CME, KO, CMCSA, CW, DHI, DHR, DPZ, EXP, EWBC, EL, FICO, GNTX, GPC, GILD, GPK, INFY, INTU, JJSF, MMC, MCRI, EGOV, ORLY, ROLL, RLI, SBNY, SPG, SSD, STE, SUI, SNV, TSM, TXN, VZ, WBA, SBI, NAC, COR, KMI, GWRE, BFAM, IQV, FOXF, KEYS, BOOT, BLD, OLLI, PLNT, YUMC, AVTR, BAB, DSI, EPP, IJR, SUSA, VCSH, VXF, A, ALB, ALL, AEP, AIG, BK, BLK, BRO, VIAC, COO, DRI, DCI, DUK, EA, RE, FDS, FCX, HELE, HPQ, JNPR, MTB, MGM, MAS, MKC, MTH, ES, OSK, OTTR, PLUG, PRGS, PRU, RPM, RNR, RIO, LUV, TSN, UPS, WMT, WSM, EBAY, CEV, NKX, POR, WU, FSLR, BR, TMUS, ROIC, IGT, BEP, KDP, PMT, VRSK, CHTR, SPSC, NXPI, GBAB, GM, HII, XYL, HLT, SEDG, CABO, HLI, ICHR, AYX, BKR, BE, DOW, BEPC, AGG, ESGD, ESGE, GDX, ICLN, IYF, LDUR, MOO, SCHA, SCHE, SHYG, SIVR, SJNK, USHY, VGIT, XLP, XLV,

MSFT, MDY, IEMG, IWN, VV, SPY, EOG, VWO, AMZN, HON, GOOG, JPM, VCIT, VEA, XLF, DIS, MMM, AAPL, AMAT, CRM, PYPL, AMGN, GLD, ABT, GS, MPWR, NVDA, FB, EFA, IWO, QQQ, CVX, JNJ, NKE, NSC, ODFL, PEP, SHW, SONY, SBUX, TJX, TMO, FRC, EEM, VNQ, VRP, ASML, ACN, ADBE, AXP, AMT, AME, TFC, CVS, C, CPRT, COST, DE, ETN, EMR, GGG, HD, INTC, JKHY, MDLZ, SPGI, MRK, PNC, LIN, PG, TDY, URI, UNH, VLO, WDFC, ANTM, WST, BX, PM, AVGO, APTV, NOW, ABBV, FTV, IEFA, AES, PLD, T, ARE, AZPN, BOH, BRK.B, CRL, CME, KO, CMCSA, CW, DHI, DHR, DPZ, EXP, EWBC, EL, FICO, GNTX, GPC, GILD, GPK, INFY, INTU, JJSF, MMC, MCRI, EGOV, ORLY, ROLL, RLI, SBNY, SPG, SSD, STE, SUI, SNV, TSM, TXN, VZ, WBA, SBI, NAC, COR, KMI, GWRE, BFAM, IQV, FOXF, KEYS, BOOT, BLD, OLLI, PLNT, YUMC, AVTR, BAB, DSI, EPP, IJR, SUSA, VCSH, VXF, A, ALB, ALL, AEP, AIG, BK, BLK, BRO, VIAC, COO, DRI, DCI, DUK, EA, RE, FDS, FCX, HELE, HPQ, JNPR, MTB, MGM, MAS, MKC, MTH, ES, OSK, OTTR, PLUG, PRGS, PRU, RPM, RNR, RIO, LUV, TSN, UPS, WMT, WSM, EBAY, CEV, NKX, POR, WU, FSLR, BR, TMUS, ROIC, IGT, BEP, KDP, PMT, VRSK, CHTR, SPSC, NXPI, GBAB, GM, HII, XYL, HLT, SEDG, CABO, HLI, ICHR, AYX, BKR, BE, DOW, BEPC, AGG, ESGD, ESGE, GDX, ICLN, IYF, LDUR, MOO, SCHA, SCHE, SHYG, SIVR, SJNK, USHY, VGIT, XLP, XLV, Reduced Positions: GE, COP, IAU, APH, IVV, VTIP, SIVB, XOM, ACWX, MINT, MUB, APD, CDNS, CPB, SCHW, CHKP, CSCO, FUL, IBM, ISRG, LKQ, ORCL, AWK, DISCK, VEEV, BSV, FM, IWS, SDY, TFI, VOO, VYM, CB, AFL, AKAM, HES, AON, APA, ARCC, BCE, BHP, BP, BAC, BCS, BIIB, BA, CF, COF, CERN, CTSH, CL, ABEV, DXC, DVA, DVN, D, DD, EW, ENB, EPD, M, F, GSK, PEAK, WELL, JBL, LEG, LMT, LOW, MIC, MAT, NGG, NOC, NVS, NVO, PAYX, PXD, NTR, BKNG, PGR, RRC, ROK, RDS.A, SLB, STX, SRE, STMP, TR, TOT, RTX, VRSN, WY, RDS.B, NAD, CLR, TEL, FTNT, TSLA, MPC, HTA, PANW, DSL, BABA, SYF, HPE, BHF, MFGP, PRSP, FOXA, ALC, KTB, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, ACWV, AMJ, DGS, EEMV, EFAV, FVD, GEM, IJS, IYY, JNK, JPST, MOAT, SCHM, SHM, USMV, VGSH, VT, XLB, XLE, XLK,

GE, COP, IAU, APH, IVV, VTIP, SIVB, XOM, ACWX, MINT, MUB, APD, CDNS, CPB, SCHW, CHKP, CSCO, FUL, IBM, ISRG, LKQ, ORCL, AWK, DISCK, VEEV, BSV, FM, IWS, SDY, TFI, VOO, VYM, CB, AFL, AKAM, HES, AON, APA, ARCC, BCE, BHP, BP, BAC, BCS, BIIB, BA, CF, COF, CERN, CTSH, CL, ABEV, DXC, DVA, DVN, D, DD, EW, ENB, EPD, M, F, GSK, PEAK, WELL, JBL, LEG, LMT, LOW, MIC, MAT, NGG, NOC, NVS, NVO, PAYX, PXD, NTR, BKNG, PGR, RRC, ROK, RDS.A, SLB, STX, SRE, STMP, TR, TOT, RTX, VRSN, WY, RDS.B, NAD, CLR, TEL, FTNT, TSLA, MPC, HTA, PANW, DSL, BABA, SYF, HPE, BHF, MFGP, PRSP, FOXA, ALC, KTB, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, ACWV, AMJ, DGS, EEMV, EFAV, FVD, GEM, IJS, IYY, JNK, JPST, MOAT, SCHM, SHM, USMV, VGSH, VT, XLB, XLE, XLK, Sold Out: VIA, LNG, FWONK, SPB, IXC, OAC, MESA, ALSN, AGNC, SGT, KW, CXO, AVA, JWN, TAP, ERJ, CHU, CHA, SNP, CHL, CHS, CEO,

For the details of WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/whittier+trust+co+of+nevada+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 586,104 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.06% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 953,928 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 242,511 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 21,190 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 22,420 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48%

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.26 and $85.49, with an estimated average price of $72.31. The stock is now traded at around $76.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in Navistar International Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.92 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $44.08. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.41 and $36.25, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $23.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $48.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $147.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $102.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 47.06%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $261.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 586,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 29.77%. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 119,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 68.00%. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $195.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 49,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 262.21%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $69.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 48,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 676.28%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 60,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 88.48%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $266.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $58.91 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $68.36.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The sale prices were between $39.61 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.76.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $15.34 and $18.04, with an estimated average price of $16.7.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $30.33 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $36.94.