>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Watch Point Trust Co Buys BlackRock Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Edwards Lifesciences Corp

April 26, 2021 | About: BLK +0% LH +0% EW +0%

Investment company Watch Point Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys BlackRock Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Union Pacific Corp, Linde PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Watch Point Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Watch Point Trust Co owns 70 stocks with a total value of $247 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Watch Point Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/watch+point+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Watch Point Trust Co
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 124,641 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,190 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,337 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 51,597 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73%
  5. Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 82,980 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Watch Point Trust Co initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $813.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Watch Point Trust Co initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $263.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Watch Point Trust Co sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of Watch Point Trust Co. Also check out:

1. Watch Point Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Watch Point Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Watch Point Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Watch Point Trust Co keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)