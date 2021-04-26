Watch Point Trust Co Buys BlackRock Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Edwards Lifesciences Corp

Investment company Watch Point Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys BlackRock Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Union Pacific Corp, Linde PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Watch Point Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Watch Point Trust Co owns 70 stocks with a total value of $247 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BLK, LH,

BLK, LH, Added Positions: NVDA, ROP, PYPL, ADBE, FB, GOOG, KO, AMT, PEP, JNJ, MRK, MUB,

NVDA, ROP, PYPL, ADBE, FB, GOOG, KO, AMT, PEP, JNJ, MRK, MUB, Reduced Positions: GOOGL, IWR, IWM, JPM, BKNG, TMO, UNP, MDY, ROK, CVS, INTC, TRV, TROW, BAC, SPY, LIN, ICE, USB, VZ, V, EFA, XLK, UPS, HD, APD,

GOOGL, IWR, IWM, JPM, BKNG, TMO, UNP, MDY, ROK, CVS, INTC, TRV, TROW, BAC, SPY, LIN, ICE, USB, VZ, V, EFA, XLK, UPS, HD, APD, Sold Out: EW,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 124,641 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,190 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,337 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 51,597 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73% Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 82,980 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio.

Watch Point Trust Co initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $813.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Watch Point Trust Co initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $263.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Watch Point Trust Co sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.